BRIEF-Consolidated Operations Group says signed term sheet for partial acquisition
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
Feb 26 Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit has named three executives to oversee clients, advisers and products, according to an internal memo issued on Wednesday and viewed by Reuters.
The brokerage named Doug Ketterer as head of strategy and client management. He will focus on retaining existing clients, attracting new ones and developing products and services that target different customer brackets.
Shelley O'Connor, now head of the private banking group, will become head of field management, putting her in charge of Morgan Stanley's 16,456 brokers. Eric Heaton will succeed her as head of private banking.
The memo was signed by Greg Fleming, who runs Morgan Stanley's wealth and asset management units.
May 1 Australian shares are expected to ease on Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on weak economic data. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT.