Feb 26 Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit has named three executives to oversee clients, advisers and products, according to an internal memo issued on Wednesday and viewed by Reuters.

The brokerage named Doug Ketterer as head of strategy and client management. He will focus on retaining existing clients, attracting new ones and developing products and services that target different customer brackets.

Shelley O'Connor, now head of the private banking group, will become head of field management, putting her in charge of Morgan Stanley's 16,456 brokers. Eric Heaton will succeed her as head of private banking.

The memo was signed by Greg Fleming, who runs Morgan Stanley's wealth and asset management units.