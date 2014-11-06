Nov 6 Morgan Stanley's investment
management unit has named Jens Nystedt as managing director at
its emerging markets debt team.
Nystedt joined this week from Moore Capital Management,
where he was the chief economist, global strategist and
portfolio manager, Morgan Stanley Investment Management said.
He has also worked at the International Monetary Fund and
Deutsche Bank.
Nystedt, based in New York, reports to Michael Kushma, chief
investment officer of global fixed income, the Morgan Stanley
unit said.
Nystedt will be portfolio manager and the head of sovereign
research for the emerging markets debt team.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)