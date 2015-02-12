TOKYO Feb 12 China's sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corp (CIC) provided most of the
capital for a more than $1 billion purchase of Tokyo's landmark
property Meguro Gajoen from Mori Trust Co, in China's largest
investment in Japanese property, advisers said.
Earlier this week, LaSalle Investment Management, a property
investment manager, said a fund it arranged bought Meguro Gajoen
with money from a sovereign wealth fund, which it declined to
name.
The property in west-central Tokyo includes two office
buildings and houses the headquarters of Amazon.com Inc's
Japan operations. It also includes a lavish wedding
hall that was built in the 1930s as a restaurant and bathhouse.
Mori Trust bought the complex in August from U.S. investment
fund Lone Star for about 130 billion yen. The sale was one of
Japan's largest property transactions last year.
It then sold the property to CIC, said Masaki Murata,
president of MA Platform Inc, an asset-management company for
Mori Trust CEO Akira Mori.
"Mori Trust chose CIC because it wanted to develop a
relationship with CIC," Murata told Reuters. "In the future,
Mori Trust could team up with CIC for investments."
Cash invested by LaSalle into this fund is limited, Murata
added. The Chicago-based firm's main role was to structure the
fund and act as an asset manager for the property, Murata said.
CIC officials were not immediately available for comment on
the transaction.
A Tokyo spokeswoman for LaSalle declined to comment.
Mori Trust obtained the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy
the property on June 19 from Lone Star, said Murata. The
developer had been approached by investors from Japan and
overseas about the sale of Gajoen, he said.
Mori Trust hired MA Platform as overall adviser for the
deal, while it also hired advisory firm MK Trust Co, which
brought in CIC as the investor.
Mori Trust had agreed to buy the property after Singapore
sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd backed out due to a
legal dispute over the ownership of the Meguro Gajoen complex.
