BRIEF-UAE's DU Q1 profit falls
April 25 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company:
Nov 27 Morion Oao :
* Says acquires 75 pct plus one share in Kosho Inc Source text: bit.ly/1tvx2TX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company:
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sex traffickers are growing increasingly adept at using sophisticated technological advances to exploit children, especially tools to hide their identity and encrypt data, according to a top FBI specialist.