Stock Markets
DJIA 13,895.98 +70.65 Nikkei 10,917.40 -9.25
NASDAQ 3,149.71 +19.33 FTSE 6,284.45 +19.54
S&P 500 1,502.96 +8.14 Hang Seng 23,698.48 +122.49
SPI 200 Fut 4,835.00 +31.00 CRB Index 299.31 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.947 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.131 -0.001
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3454 1.3379 Yen US$ 91.11 91.12
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1659.66 Silver (Lon) 31.22
Gold (NY) 1659.1 Light Crude 95.95
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed above
1,500 for the first time in more than five years on Friday as
strong U.S. earnings reports, including Procter & Gamble's,
helped the benchmark extend its rally to eight days.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.65 points or
0.51 percent, to close at 13,895.98. The S&P 500 gained
8.14 points or 0.54 percent, to 1,502.96. The Nasdaq Composite
added 19.33 points or 0.62 percent, to end at 3,149.71.
The S&P 500 closed at its highest since Dec. 10, 2007, and
the Dow ended at its highest since Oct. 31, 2007.
LONDON - Britain's top shares pushed higher on Friday,
reaching a fresh 4-1/2 year peak, led by strength in market
heavyweight Vodafone, banks and energy stocks.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 19.54 points, or 0.3
percent at 6,284.45, notching up a 2.1 percent advance for the
week, and taking the January gains to over 11.5 percent.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average breached the
11,000-point level at Monday's open to a fresh 32-month high
after the yen dropped sharply over the weekend, but it pulled
back to be down by mid-morning as investors awaited local
earnings for further cues.
The benchmark edged down 0.3 percent to 10,890.04 after
striking 11,002.86 on bumper foreign orders after the yen
dropped to 91 versus the dollar on Friday, spurring interest in
Japanese exporters whose overseas revenues are set to expand
once repatriated.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The euro was buoyed near an 11-month high against
the dollar on Monday on mounting signs of recovering economic
confidence in Europe, while the yen slipped to a 2-1/2-year low
versus the dollar on expectations of more monetary easing in
Japan.
The euro fetched $1.3459, flat from late U.S. levels
last week but not far below an 11-month high of $1.3480 hit on
Friday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields surged to their highest in
three weeks on Friday after data showed European banks are
repaying more emergency loans than expected, suggesting the
region is healing and reducing demand for safe-haven debt.
The news pushed yields on U.S. two-year government notes
below the yields on two-year German government debt
or Schatz for the first time in 13 months.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 26/32 in price to
yield 1.95, the highest since Jan 4. The debt tested technical
resistance at yields of 1.80 percent on Thursday for the third
time this month, but failed to break below the level, which
added weakness to the market.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Monday, struggling
to break away from a two-week low hit in the previous session,
as an improving global economic outlook dampened bullion's
safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold was flat at $1,658.45 an ounce by 0046 GMT,
after dropping 1.5 percent last week -- its sharpest weekly loss
in a month.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper rose on Monday, as the euro
strengthened on signs economic recovery is taking root in Europe
and after the head of China's sovereign wealth fund said that
growth in the country could accelerate more quickly than
expected.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.31 percent to $8,061 a tonne by 0114 GMT, reversing
losses from the previous session when it fell by a third of a
percent to close little changed on the week.Ÿ
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil traders sold crude to book profits on Friday
after strong data from major economies increased optimism about
the state of the world economy and underpinned gains made during
the week.
Brent settled unchanged from Thursday at $113.28 a
barrel, off the session high of $113.84. U.S. crude fell
7 cents to settle at $95.88, off a high of $96.56. Crude was up
0.3 percent on the week.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)