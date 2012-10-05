-------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,575.36 +80.75 Nikkei 8,861.95 +37.36 NASDAQ 3,149.46 +14.23 FTSE 5,827.78 +1.97 S&P 500 1,461.40 +10.41 Hang Seng 20,996.77 +86.70 SPI 200 Fut 4,467.00 +7.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6715 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.8872 -0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3010 1.3012 Yen US$ 78.44 78.45 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1794.19 Silver (Lon) 35.06 Gold (NY) 1796.6 Light Crude 91.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labour market. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.75 points, or 0.6 percent, to end unofficially at 13,575.36. The S&P 500 rose 10.41 points, or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 1,461.40. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.23 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,149.46. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index stalled near the top of its recent range on Thursday, supported by prospects of global central bank stimulus but struggling to break fresh ground ahead of a potentially gloomy earnings season. The FTSE 100 closed flat at 5,827.78 points, shrugging off an expected decision by the Bank of England to leave monetary policy unchanged, but failing to hold on to a one-week intra-day high of 5,854.16 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average hit a one-week high on Friday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street, ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting and key U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 8,875.07, just breaking above its 75-day moving average at 8,873.40 For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to open higher on Friday, putting them on track for a fifth straight session of gains, although caution ahead of U.S. payrolls data is likely to keep trading activity light. The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 21,007.6 points. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.7 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro started Friday's trading session on a solid footing, having rallied to two-week highs after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro zone members and that conditions to trigger the programme need not be punitive. The single currency traded at $1.3020, after rising some 1 percent to a high of $1.3032, moving within sight of the Sept. 17 peak of 1.3173. Against the yen, it bought 102.23 , reaching highs not seen since Sept. 20. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended lower on Thursday as traders focused on a highly anticipated jobs report on Friday, and after minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting showed that Fed members were broadly in agreement over the need for additional stimulus. The benchmark 10-year note's yield rose as high as 1.66 percent, but stayed within its recent range of 1.60 percent to 1.66 percent, where it has held for the last eight trading sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold extended gains on Friday, holding near an 11-month high hit in the prior session as the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds to help the bloc's debt-laden nations, boosting bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,791.75 an ounce by 0031 GMT, on course for a fifth day of gains and a weekly climb of 1.2 percent. It hit $1,794.90 in the previous session, the highest since November, 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Copper edged up on Friday in line with a firmer euro after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled countries in the region, although volumes were low with top consumer China on a week-long holiday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.30 percent to $8,329.75 a tonne by 0140 GMT, adding to small gains from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rallied 4 percent on Thursday as inflamed tensions between Turkey and Syria reinforced fears about potential supply disruptions and on a weaker dollar as the euro strengthened. Brent November crude rose $4.41, or 4.08 percent, to settle at $112.58 a barrel, having traded from $108.02 to $112.69. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)