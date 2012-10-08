---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,610.15 +34.79 Nikkei 8,863.30 +38.71
NASDAQ 3,136.19 -13.27 FTSE 5,871.02 +43.24
S&P 500 1,460.93 -0.47 Hang Seng 20,871.60 +140.78
SPI 200 Fut 4,493.00 +1.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.743 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.970 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2998 1.3000 Yen US$ 78.61 78.64
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1770.89 Silver (Lon) 33.96
Gold (NY) 1773.0 Light Crude 89.48
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains,
ending slightly lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the
U.S. unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the
coming earnings season, which begins with Alcoa next week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.79 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 13,610.15 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.47 of a point, or 0.03
percent, to 1,460.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped
13.27 points, or 0.42 percent, to end at 3,136.19.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - UK equities rallied on Friday as better than
expected employment figures in the United States, the world's
biggest economy, spurred buying of commodity stocks and banks.
London's blue chip index closed up 43.24 points, or
0.7 percent, at 5871.02.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit a one-week high on
Friday, lifted by gains in some battered cyclical stocks, but
Nikon Corp tumbled on reports of poor earnings and carmakers
were sold off on concern about plummeting sales in China.
The Nikkei edged up 0.4 percent to 8,863.30, its highest
level since last Friday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly lower
on Monday, dragged lower by Chinese large-caps ahead of mainland
markets resuming trading after a week-long holiday.
The Hang Seng index and the China Enteprises index
of top locally listed mainland firms were both set to
dip 0.2 percent at the open.
--
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE- The dollar held steady versus the yen on Monday
and hovered near a two-week high hit late last week after a
surprise drop in the U.S. unemployment rate soothed investor
concerns about the U.S. economy's outlook.
The dollar was little changed at 78.68 yen, down from
Friday's high of 78.88 yen hit on trading platform EBS, the U.S.
currency's strongest level since Sept. 19.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as an
unexpected drop in the U.S. jobless rate helped boost
expectations for an improving economy and as dealers
prepared for new long-dated debt sales next week.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 20/32 in price to
yield 1.74 percent, the highest level since Sept. 24.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold inched down on Monday, extending losses
from the previous session when an unusually good U.S. employment
data took some urgency out of additional stimulus measures,
dampening the sentiment in bullion.
Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,777.89 an
ounce by 0034 GMT, after a 0.6-percent gain in the previous
week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- London copper fell more than 1 percent on Monday,
giving up last week's gains as the dollar firmed after a
surprise drop in the U.S. jobless rate, while traders eyed data
from top consumer China later this week for clues on demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
fell 1.1 percent to $8,200.50 per tonne by 0112 GMT.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell in volatile trading on Friday and
posted weekly losses as a fragile global economy and uncertainty
about Europe's debt crisis offset support from a
better-than-expected U.S. employment report.
U.S. November crude fell $1.83 to settle at $89.88,
back below the 100-day moving average of $89.91, and having
dropped as low as $89.01.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)