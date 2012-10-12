--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,326.39 -18.58 Nikkei 8,546.96 +0.18
NASDAQ 3,052.02 +0.24 FTSE 5,829.75 +53.04
S&P 500 1,434.09 +1.53 Hang Seng 21,144.64 +145.56
SPI 200 Fut 4,478.00 +2.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.6802 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.8609 +0.013
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2933 1.2836 Yen US$ 78.40 78.41
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1769.44 Silver (Lon) 34.04
Gold (NY) 1771.4 Light Crude 92.27
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday after gains
brought by a sign of improvement in the labour market were
erased in part by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback
in a court ruling.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.58 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 13,326.39. The S&P 500 edged up 0.28
point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,432.84. The Nasdaq Composite
dipped 2.37 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,049.41.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares snapped a three session losing
streak on Thursday, led higher by gains in commodity and
financial stocks as a fall in U.S. jobless claims fuelled
recovery hopes.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 53.04 points, or 0.9
percent at 5,829.75, recovering after reaching its lowest level
since October 1 early on Thursday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei edged higher on Friday, moving off its
lowest close in more than two months, as the yen slipped against
the dollar after wireless service provider Softbank Corp
said it was in talks to invest in U.S. firm Sprint
Nextel
The Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent to 8,572.70, on
track to snap a four-session losing streak but was still down
3.3 percent for the week, which would be a fourth straight week
of losses.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
Hong Kong- Shares are set for a higher open on Friday, which
will lift them into positive territory for the week, as hopes of
more steps from China to support its domestic stock markets lure
investors back into the market.
The Hang Seng index was seen opening up 0.3 percent at
21,051.1 points and the China Enterprises index of top
locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.4
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The euro steadied on Friday after snapping a
three-day decline the day before when the International Monetary
Fund said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to
cut budget deficits, while the yen eased against the dollar
after firm U.S. labour data.
The dollar was trading up 0.1 percent at 78.42 early
on Friday, recovering from its lowest against the yen since Oct.
1 at 77.94 yen on Thursday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Thursday in
choppy trade as fears about the euro zone's health after a
downgrade of Spain's debt rating and uncertainty around
November's U.S. election outweighed a muted sale of
30-year debt.
The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it will reopen a 30-year
TIPS issue by $7 billion on Oct. 11.
In the open market, regular 10-year Treasury notes
were 02/32 higher in price, yielding 1.673 percent,
from 1.680 percent late on Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 18/32 in price after
flirting with a near 1 point drop earlier. The 30-year yield was
last at 2.856 percent, from 2.885 percent late on Wednesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Friday, holding on to
gains in the previous session when the dollar eased from a
one-month high, but bullion was headed for its biggest weekly
drop in two months.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,768.49 an ounce
by 0015 GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent weekly loss, its
sharpest one-week fall in two months.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper slipped on Friday and was set to
log a one percent loss this week on persistent worries about
sluggish economic growth while traders eyed Chinese import data
at the weekend for a health check of the world's top metals
consumer.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down 0.39 percent to $8,207 a tonne by 0106 GMT, reversing
small gains seen the previous session when it rebounded after
hitting its lowest in two weeks at $8,105 a tonne.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Thursday as
escalating Middle East tensions reinforced concerns about supply
from the region and as North Sea production continued to be
curbed by maintenance.
Brent November crude rose $1.38, or 1.21 percent, to
settle at $115.71, having traded from $114.42 to $116.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)