--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,326.39 -18.58 Nikkei 8,546.96 +0.18 NASDAQ 3,052.02 +0.24 FTSE 5,829.75 +53.04 S&P 500 1,434.09 +1.53 Hang Seng 21,144.64 +145.56 SPI 200 Fut 4,478.00 +2.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6802 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.8609 +0.013 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2933 1.2836 Yen US$ 78.40 78.41 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1769.44 Silver (Lon) 34.04 Gold (NY) 1771.4 Light Crude 92.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday after gains brought by a sign of improvement in the labour market were erased in part by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court ruling. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.58 points, or 0.14 percent, to 13,326.39. The S&P 500 edged up 0.28 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,432.84. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 2.37 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,049.41. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares snapped a three session losing streak on Thursday, led higher by gains in commodity and financial stocks as a fall in U.S. jobless claims fuelled recovery hopes. The FTSE 100 index closed up 53.04 points, or 0.9 percent at 5,829.75, recovering after reaching its lowest level since October 1 early on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei edged higher on Friday, moving off its lowest close in more than two months, as the yen slipped against the dollar after wireless service provider Softbank Corp said it was in talks to invest in U.S. firm Sprint Nextel The Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent to 8,572.70, on track to snap a four-session losing streak but was still down 3.3 percent for the week, which would be a fourth straight week of losses. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares are set for a higher open on Friday, which will lift them into positive territory for the week, as hopes of more steps from China to support its domestic stock markets lure investors back into the market. The Hang Seng index was seen opening up 0.3 percent at 21,051.1 points and the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.4 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro steadied on Friday after snapping a three-day decline the day before when the International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget deficits, while the yen eased against the dollar after firm U.S. labour data. The dollar was trading up 0.1 percent at 78.42 early on Friday, recovering from its lowest against the yen since Oct. 1 at 77.94 yen on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Thursday in choppy trade as fears about the euro zone's health after a downgrade of Spain's debt rating and uncertainty around November's U.S. election outweighed a muted sale of 30-year debt. The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it will reopen a 30-year TIPS issue by $7 billion on Oct. 11. In the open market, regular 10-year Treasury notes were 02/32 higher in price, yielding 1.673 percent, from 1.680 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 18/32 in price after flirting with a near 1 point drop earlier. The 30-year yield was last at 2.856 percent, from 2.885 percent late on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Friday, holding on to gains in the previous session when the dollar eased from a one-month high, but bullion was headed for its biggest weekly drop in two months. Spot gold was little changed at $1,768.49 an ounce by 0015 GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent weekly loss, its sharpest one-week fall in two months. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper slipped on Friday and was set to log a one percent loss this week on persistent worries about sluggish economic growth while traders eyed Chinese import data at the weekend for a health check of the world's top metals consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.39 percent to $8,207 a tonne by 0106 GMT, reversing small gains seen the previous session when it rebounded after hitting its lowest in two weeks at $8,105 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Thursday as escalating Middle East tensions reinforced concerns about supply from the region and as North Sea production continued to be curbed by maintenance. Brent November crude rose $1.38, or 1.21 percent, to settle at $115.71, having traded from $114.42 to $116. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)