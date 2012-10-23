(.)
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,345.89 +2.38 Nikkei 9,017.83 +7.12
NASDAQ 3,016.96 +11.33 FTSE 5,882.91 -13.24
S&P 500 1,433.82 +0.63 Hang Seng 21,697.55 +145.79
SPI 200 Fut 4,534.00 +1.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.8046 -0.011 US 30 YR Bond 2.9615 -0.011
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3053 1.3055 Yen US$ 79.82 79.84
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1725.79 Silver (Lon) 32.30
Gold (NY) 1727.2 Light Crude 88.98
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat
on Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower
global growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings
that beat expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.38 points, or
0.02 percent, to close at 13,345.89. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index inched up just 0.63 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to
1,433.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 11.33 points,
or 0.38 percent, to close at 3,016.96.
LONDON - Britain's top share index lost ground on Monday,
extending declines on concerns about upcoming third quarter
earnings.
At the close, the FTSE 100 was down 17.82 points, or
0.3 percent, at 5,882.91 points, having shed 0.4 percent on
Friday to snap a four-session winning streak.
TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher on
Tuesday, as gains in some exporters on the back of a softer yen
offset weakness in the utility sector after a report said Kansai
Electric Power would not pay its dividend.
By the midday break, the Nikkei added 0.1 percent to
9,017.83 after rising as much as 9,075.58 to a four-week high
earlier in the session.
Hong Kong- Stocks reached their highest close in 2012 on Monday,
rising on expectations of more capital inflows into the
territory and growing hopes of a recovery in China's domestic
markets.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.7 percent at
21,697.55. Until Monday, the year's highest close was 21,680.08,
on Feb. 29.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE- The yen hit a three-month low against the dollar
and a five-month trough versus the euro on Tuesday, pressured by
growing expectations for the Bank of Japan to ease monetary
policy further at a policy meeting next week.
Earlier, the dollar rose to as high as 80.02 yen on trading
platform EBS, its highest level since early July. The dollar
later trimmed its gains and last stood at 79.87 yen, down 0.1
percent from late U.S. trade on Monday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices eased on Monday, erasing a
portion of Friday's gains, as investors sought to cheapen prices
before the sale of $99 billion of U.S. government debt this
week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 12/32
lower in price to yield 1.806 percent, up from 1.77 percent late
Friday but just below the 200-day moving average.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold held above $1,720 an ounce on Tuesday after
demand from jewellers helped prices rebound from a 1-month low
in the previous session, but investors were likely to stay on
the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Gold was largely unchanged at $1,727.94 an ounce at
0014 GMT after falling to a 1-month low around $1,713 on Monday
-- a level which eventually ignited demand from jewellers and
speculators in Asia.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- London copper on Tuesday bounced off a six-week
low hit the day before, with investors attracted by lower
prices, although caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting is expected to cap gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had climbed 0.4 percent to $7,983.50 per tonne by 0114 GMT,
after touching $7,930 on Monday, its lowest level since Sept. 7.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Monday as concerns
about a slowing global economy and expected production and
pipeline restarts pressured prices and offset supportive worries
about Middle East turmoil and the potential threat to the
region's oil supply.
Brent December crude fell 70 cents, or 0.64 percent,
to settle at $109.44 a barrel, having traded from $110.97 to
$109.12.
