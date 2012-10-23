(.) -------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,345.89 +2.38 Nikkei 9,017.83 +7.12 NASDAQ 3,016.96 +11.33 FTSE 5,882.91 -13.24 S&P 500 1,433.82 +0.63 Hang Seng 21,697.55 +145.79 SPI 200 Fut 4,534.00 +1.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8046 -0.011 US 30 YR Bond 2.9615 -0.011 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3053 1.3055 Yen US$ 79.82 79.84 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1725.79 Silver (Lon) 32.30 Gold (NY) 1727.2 Light Crude 88.98 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat expectations. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.38 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 13,345.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.63 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,433.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 11.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 3,016.96. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index lost ground on Monday, extending declines on concerns about upcoming third quarter earnings. At the close, the FTSE 100 was down 17.82 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,882.91 points, having shed 0.4 percent on Friday to snap a four-session winning streak. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher on Tuesday, as gains in some exporters on the back of a softer yen offset weakness in the utility sector after a report said Kansai Electric Power would not pay its dividend. By the midday break, the Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 9,017.83 after rising as much as 9,075.58 to a four-week high earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Stocks reached their highest close in 2012 on Monday, rising on expectations of more capital inflows into the territory and growing hopes of a recovery in China's domestic markets. The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.7 percent at 21,697.55. Until Monday, the year's highest close was 21,680.08, on Feb. 29. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE- The yen hit a three-month low against the dollar and a five-month trough versus the euro on Tuesday, pressured by growing expectations for the Bank of Japan to ease monetary policy further at a policy meeting next week. Earlier, the dollar rose to as high as 80.02 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early July. The dollar later trimmed its gains and last stood at 79.87 yen, down 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices eased on Monday, erasing a portion of Friday's gains, as investors sought to cheapen prices before the sale of $99 billion of U.S. government debt this week. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 12/32 lower in price to yield 1.806 percent, up from 1.77 percent late Friday but just below the 200-day moving average. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold held above $1,720 an ounce on Tuesday after demand from jewellers helped prices rebound from a 1-month low in the previous session, but investors were likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. Gold was largely unchanged at $1,727.94 an ounce at 0014 GMT after falling to a 1-month low around $1,713 on Monday -- a level which eventually ignited demand from jewellers and speculators in Asia. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper on Tuesday bounced off a six-week low hit the day before, with investors attracted by lower prices, although caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting is expected to cap gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.4 percent to $7,983.50 per tonne by 0114 GMT, after touching $7,930 on Monday, its lowest level since Sept. 7. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Monday as concerns about a slowing global economy and expected production and pipeline restarts pressured prices and offset supportive worries about Middle East turmoil and the potential threat to the region's oil supply. Brent December crude fell 70 cents, or 0.64 percent, to settle at $109.44 a barrel, having traded from $110.97 to $109.12. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)