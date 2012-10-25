(Updates prices) -----------------------(08:33 / 0303 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,483.00 -9.00 NZSX 50 3,989.57 -11.87 DJIA 13,077.07 +25.23 Nikkei 9,007.88 +53.58 NASDAQ 2,983.08 -7.46 FTSE 5,804.78 +6.87 S&P 500 1,408.42 -4.69 Hang Seng 21,756.91 -6.87 SPI 200 Fut 4,481.00 -11.00 CRB Index 297.62 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.797 +0.004 US 30 YR Bond 2.957 +0.003 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.2982 1.2984 Yen US$ 79.93 79.96 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1707.10 Silver (Lon) 31.88 Gold (NY) 1708.4 Light Crude 85.92 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Wednesday, as investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its stimulus plan until the job market improves. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI shed 25.19 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 13,077.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 4.36 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,408.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slipped 8.77 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at 2,981.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday, helped by consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser's robust update, although traders said concerns over earnings would limit further moves higher. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.1 percent, or 6.87 points higher, at 5,804.78 points, recovering slightly from a 1.4 percent fall on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up in early Thursday trade as a weaker yen and expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan offset cuts in guidance from Nintendo Co Ltd and other firms. KDDI Corp was the most-traded share by turnover, rising 4.8 percent to a 1 year-high, in spite of logging a first-half drop in operating profit, with analysts noting that the mobile operator seemed confident of two-digit operating profit growth in the next business year. The Nikkei added 0.5 percent to 8,999.17 after snapping a seven-day winning streak on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher and could post a 10th straight gain on Thursday, buoyed by strength in Chinese oil major CNOOC after its third-quarter corporate results. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 21,792.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar drifted off a two-week peak against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after the Federal Reserve stuck to its stimulus programme, while a less-dovish-than-expected New Zealand central bank gave the kiwi dollar a boost. Following a two-day meeting, the Fed repeated its vow to maintain rates near zero until mid-2015 and kept its pledge to support growth even as some parts of the economy looked a bit better. While the outcome was not a surprise, traders said this should give investors confidence to use the dollar as a funding currency for carry trades if they so choose to. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve held its course on monetary policy and appetite for low-risk assets waned following data from China that pointed to strengthening growth. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 4/32 lower in price to yield 1.775 percent, up from 1.76 percent late Tuesday but still below the 200-day moving average near 1.81 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices remained lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said in its policy statement it will stick to its plan to keep stimulating the economy until the job market improves. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,700 an ounce by 1822 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper closed near six-week lows on Wednesday as the dollar rose and investor sentiment soured on weak euro zone data, but signs of recovery in top metals consumer China limited losses. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,817 a tonne from a close of $7,831 a tonne on Tuesday. It touched $7,807.75 on Tuesday, its lowest level in six weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday in choppy trading as rising U.S. crude stocks and weak euro-zone economic data offset supportive signs that Chinese petroleum demand could stage a recovery. Brent December crude fell 40 cents, or 0.37 percent, to settle at $107.85 a barrel, trading from $106.80 to $109.34. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)