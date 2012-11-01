----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,096.46 -10.75 Nikkei 8,935.56 +7.27
NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,782.70 -67.20
S&P 500 1,412.16 +0.22 Hang Seng 21,764.06 +122.24
SPI 200 Fut 4,499.00 -5.00 CRB Index 295.85 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.7154 +0.021 US 30 YR Bond 2.8866 +0.027
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2963 1.2967 Yen US$ 80.05 80.07
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1720.30 Silver (Lon) 32.30
Gold (NY) 1721.4 Light Crude 86.29
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on
Wednesday after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive
storm Sandy that caused the market's first weather-related
two-day closure since the late 19th century.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 10.75
points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,096.46 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index gained just 0.22 of a point, or 0.02
percent, to finish at 1,412.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index
fell 10.72 points, or 0.36 percent, to end at 2,977.23.
- - - -
LONDON - UK shares fell on Wednesday, ending the month on a
down note as a string of gloomy earnings and outlooks from firms
such as Barclays and GlaxoSmithKline weighed on
sentiment.
The FTSE 100 was down 1.2 percent, or 67 points, at
5,782.70 at the close, more than shedding the previous session's
gains, led down by a forecast of no growth in production next
year from BG Group.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average lost some ground on
Thursday, with Panasonic Corp tumbling by nearly a
fifth after it forecasted huge losses for a second straight
year, while profit warnings from TDK Corp and others
also weighed.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 5.1 percent this year but lags
behind a 12.3 percent rise in the S&P 500 and a 10.5 percent
gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index.
- - - -
Hong Kong- Shares were set to start lower on Thursday, with
Chinese oil majors CNOOC Ltd and Petrochina
the top two drags on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent
at 21,573.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.6
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro and commodity currencies got off to a
steadier start on Thursday following a choppy session overnight
that saw Wall Street end flat after a two-day closure due to
Hurricane Sandy.
The euro bought $1.2960, little changed from its New
York close, having again found the going tough above $1.3000. It
remained well within a $1.2800/1.3200 range seen since early
September.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday on
month-end extension trading as markets resumed operation
following a huge storm in the U.S. Northeast that shut the bond
market for a day and a half.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded 6/32
higher in price to yield 1.69 percent, down from 1.72 percent
late Monday. Benchmark yields gained nine basis points on the
month.
The 30-year bond on Wednesday afternoon traded
11/32 higher in price with its yield slipping to 2.85 percent
from 2.89 percent late Monday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Thursday as
investors waited for China's official purchasing managers index
data to gauge the performance of the world's No.2 economy.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,719.96 an ounce by
0025 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $1,725.55 in the
previous session.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- London copper extended gains into a third session
on Thursday after China's official PMI data showed factory
activity in the world's second-largest economy and top metals
consumer recovering from a two-month dip into contracting
territory.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
$6 to $7,765.50 per tonne by 0123 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent
in the prior session.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK- U.S. gasoline futures prices rose on Wednesday on
concerns about East Coast supply shortages as the energy sector
struggled to restore operations disrupted by massive storm
Sandy.
On Wednesday, Brent December crude oil fell 38
cents to settle at $108.70 per barrel, having swung from $108.31
to $109.80. For the month, Brent fell 3.2 percent.
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)