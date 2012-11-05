---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,093.16 -139.46 Nikkei 9,023.36 -27.86 NASDAQ 2,982.13 -37.93 FTSE 5,868.55 +6.63 S&P 500 1,414.20 -13.39 Hang Seng 22,111.33 +289.46 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7155 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.907 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2819 1.2906 Yen US$ 80.53 80.55 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1679.36 Silver (Lon) 30.98 Gold (NY) 1679.8 Light Crude 84.86 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended an unusual storm-shortened trading week with a selloff on Friday, as major indexes erased early gains sparked by a stronger-than-expected payrolls report. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 139.46 points, or 1.05 percent, to 13,093.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 13.39 points, or 0.94 percent, to 1,414.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 37.93 points, or 1.26 percent, to close at 2,982.13. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index ended with tiny gains on Friday as mixed U.S. data failed to move bullish investors who remained cautious ahead of the upcoming U.S. elections. The UK's blue chip index closed up 6.63 points at 5,868.55. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei inched down on Monday, with investors shying away from risk before the results of a tightly fought U.S election, although a weaker yen limited losses. The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 9,033.75, while the broader Topix was also 0.2 percent lower at 750.37. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set for a slightly weaker start on Monday as investors pause ahead of U.S. elections and China's leadership change, taking stock of a rally that has lifted the local benchmark to a 15-month high. The Hang Seng index, which closed at its highest level since Aug. 2, 2011 on Friday, was seen opening down 0.3 percent. The index is up nearly 20 percent so far this year. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The U.S. dollar hovered around two-month highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as investors sought the safe-haven currency given the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election. The single currency slid to $1.2809 first thing Monday morning, reaching lows not seen since early October. It last traded at $1.2823, with immediate support at the Oct. 1 trough around $1.2804. That support also represents the bottom of its $1.2800/1.3200 range seen since September. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for long-dated U.S. Treasuries traded near flat on Friday, paring losses after a strong jobs report, on uncertainty about next week's presidential election. Thirty-year Treasury bonds reversed early losses to trade up 01/32, their yields at 2.906 percent from 2.91 percent late on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold nudged up on Monday, recovering after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data dampened hopes for additional monetary easing and sent gold to a two-month low in the previous session. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,681.25 an ounce by 0008 GMT, after dropping to a two-month low of $1,673.94 an ounce on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Copper extended losses on Monday as investors shied away from risk on uncertainty over the impact on the global economy of tightly fought U.S. elections and the transition of leadership in China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.1 percent to $7,655 per tonne by 0124 GMT, after dropping 2.1 percent the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil and gasoline futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday after Washington issued a waiver allowing foreign tankers to bring fuel to the East Coast from U.S. ports, holding out some promise of relief from supply disruptions caused by superstorm Sandy. U.S. December crude fell $2.23 to settle at $84.86 a barrel, the lowest settlement since early July. It also posted a third consecutive weekly decline, falling 1.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)