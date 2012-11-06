------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,112.44 +19.28 Nikkei 8,966.13 -41.31
NASDAQ 2,999.66 +17.53 FTSE 5,839.06 -29.49
S&P 500 1,417.26 +0.36 Hang Seng 21865.06 -141.34
SPI 200 Fut 4,450.00 -8.00 CRB Index 292.27 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.6946 +0.016 US 30 YR Bond 2.8850 +0.016
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2785 1.2790 Yen US$ 80.26 80.36
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1684.71 Silver (Lon) 31.11
Gold (NY) 1684.8 Light Crude 85.62
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in light
trading in one of the year's quietest sessions on the day before
the U.S. presidential election.
Whatever the outcome of the race between incumbent President
Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney, the
election's resolution will finally end the uncertainty that has
kept the market stagnant for the past few weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 19.28
points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 13,112.44. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 3.06 points, or 0.22 percent, to
1,417.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 17.53
points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 2,999.66.
- - - -
LONDON - British blue-chip firms fell on Monday as investors
eased back on risky plays ahead of U.S. elections, with miners
among the top fallers as they continued to suffer from the low
price of copper.
At the close, the FTSE 100 was down 29.490 points,
or 0.5 percent, at 5,839.06, in thin trading volumes of 70
percent of the average 90-day volume.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early trade on
Tuesday as investors avoided taking big positions ahead of the
U.S. election outcome, while the weakening euro added pressure
on exporters.
The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,971.35, while
the broader Topix was 0.5 percent lower at 743.92.
- - - -
HONG KONG- Shares were set to start lower on Tuesday, pulled
down by a 2.3 percent fall in Hang Seng Index heavyweight HSBC
Holdings after Europe's largest bank said a U.S. fine
for violating anti-money laundering laws could cost it more than
$1.5 billion.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 21,960 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY- The euro languished near a two-month low
versus the dollar on Tuesday, with its outlook clouded by
uncertainty over a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity steps
needed for Athens to secure international aid.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.2786, staying near
the previous day's low of $1.2767 set on trading platform EBS,
the single currency's lowest level in about two months.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, driven by
unease over whether Greece will gain the needed support for
austerity measures that are critical to maintaining its aid
package and on uncertainty over the outcome of Tuesday's the
U.S. presidential election.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 0/32 in price, driving
their yields to 1.69 percent from 1.72 percent late
on Friday. Yields are in the middle of their recent trading
range, but toward the lower end of their year-long range between
2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded steady on Tuesday as investors
awaited potential policy spinoffs from the U.S. presidential
election, while China's upcoming leadership transition and
Greece's strike over a new austerity package also kept sentiment
cautious.
Spot gold ticked up $1.47 to $1,685.46 an ounce by
0017 GMT, rebounding from a two-month low of $1,672.24 in the
previous session.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- Copper ticked up on Tuesday, bouncing off a
two-month low hit in the previous session, although caution
ahead of a tightly fought U.S. election capped gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged up 0.1 percent to $7,656 per tonne by 0117 GMT, after
marking its lowest since Sept. 5 at $7,596 the session before.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK- Brent crude jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday,
snapping a string of five lower settlements as stronger U.S.
gasoline futures helped oil to rally while storm-ravaged areas
of the East Coast continued to grapple with the aftermath of
Hurricane Sandy.
Brent's gains more than doubled those for U.S. crude,
pushing Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R back
above $22 a barrel after it slumped to near $20 during the
session.
- - - -
