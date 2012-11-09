Nov 9 ---------------(8:40a.m India
Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,811.32 -74.03 Nikkei 8,754.05 -83.10
NASDAQ 2,895.58 -41.70 FTSE 5,776.05 -15.58
S&P 500 1,377.51 -17.02 Hang Seng 21,489.04 -77.87
SPI 200 Fut 4,449.00 -37.00 CRB Index 291.98 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.6335 +0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.7731 -0.004
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2779 1.2782 Yen US$ 79.58 79.62
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1734.8 Silver (Lon) 32.38
Gold (NY) 1734.7 Light Crude 85.40
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and could be in line
for more weakness as worries about Washington's ability to find
a timely solution to the "fiscal cliff" dominate investor
thinking in coming weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 121.41 points,
or 0.94 percent, to end at 12,811.32. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 17.02 points, or 1.22 percent, to 1,377.51,
ending at its lowest level since Aug. 2. The Nasdaq Composite
Index dropped 41.70 points, or 1.42 percent, to close at
2,895.58.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Thursday, as
mixed earnings reports combined with concerns about the euro
zone's economy and debt troubles to weigh on sentiment.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 15.58 points, or 0.3
percent, at 5,776.05, reversing earlier gains and pulled down by
cyclical stocks sensitive to risk sentiment, such as energy,
banks and mining.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1 percent on
Friday, extending declines into a fifth day on investor caution
about U.S. fiscal woes and discouraging developments in Europe
that have sent the yen climbing against the dollar and the euro.
In early trade, the Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent to
8,739.06. It is trading below its 25-day moving average of 8,862
99 and its 13-week moving average at 8,874.40.
- - - -
Hong Kong - Shares opened lower on Friday as weak overseas
markets prompted profit-taking, particularly in Chinese shares,
and left the local benchmark poised for its worst weekly
performance since mid-July.
The Hang Seng index opened down 0.6 percent at
21,433.6. The China Enterprises index of top locally
listed mainland firms opened down 1 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro buckled near a two-month low against the
dollar on Friday after the European Central Bank president Mario
Draghi said he saw few signs of recovery in the euro zone
economy.
The euro hit a two-month low of $1.2717 on Thursday
and last stood at $1.2745, barely holding above a key support
from a 38.2 percent retracement of the currency's gain from July
to September at $1.2741.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries jumped on Thursday
after a strong sale of 30-year debt underscored demand on the
so-called fiscal cliff and continuing worries in Europe.
U.S. 30-year bonds turned around losses to jump
1-4/32 after the debt sale to yield 2.774 percent, from 2.829
percent on Wednesday.
Prices for 10-year notes also pared losses to
gain modestly, up 2/32 to yield 1.637 percent, compared to 1.644
percent on Wednesday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Friday, heading for its
biggest weekly rise in over two months, on the prospect of
monetary policy remaining loose after U.S. President Barack
Obama's re-election, and worries about looming fiscal woes
driving safe haven bids.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,732.25 an ounce
by 0038 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of more than 3 percent
-- the sharpest since late August.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- London copper edged up on Friday, extending gains
from the previous session as investors hoped for fresh economic
stimulus measures in top metals consumer China on the back of a
leadership transition there, although the looming fiscal crisis
in the United States capped gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
risen 0.6 percent to $7,671.75 per tonne by 0110 GMT, after
gaining 0.3 percent the session before.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK- Crude oil ended higher on Thursday, recovering
from a steep plunge in the previous session, but gains were only
modest as trepidation over Europe's economy and looming
negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed on the market.
Brent December crude rose 43 cents to close at
$107.25 a barrel, having swung from $106.12 to $108.17.
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)