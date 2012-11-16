-----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,542.38 -34.67 Nikkei 8,995.91 +166.19 NASDAQ 2,836.94 -9.87 FTSE 5,677.75 -44.26 S&P 500 1,353.03 -2.46 Hang Seng 21,180.34 +78.15 SPI 200 Fut 4,356.00 +5.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.5826 -0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.717 -0.015 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2770 1.2771 Yen US$ 80.93 81.00 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1713.09 Silver (Lon) 32.52 Gold (NY) 1713.3 Light Crude 85.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as the prospect of a drawn-out battle over impending tax and spending changes made investors wary of getting into the water, while retailer Wal-Mart tumbled after disappointing sales. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 28.49 points, or 0.23 percent, to 12,542.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 2.16 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,353.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 9.87 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,836.94. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell to a fresh two-month low on Thursday, as news that the euro zone had fallen back into recession provided an impetus to break out of recent ranges. The UK blue-chip index was down 44.26 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,677.75 at the close, finishing below 5,700 for the first time in two months and marking an end to range-bound trading that had persisted since early September. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1.9 percent on Friday to its highest level in more than a week, after the leader of Japan's main opposition party, seen as likely to become premier after an election next month, called for more monetary policy easing. At the midday break, the Nikkei was 166 points higher at 8,995.91 for a third straight day of gains. The index hit 9,006.87 in the morning session, its highest level since Nov. 7. The broader Topix index climbed 1.6 percent to 748.92. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start Friday firmer, led by a 3.1 percent jump for Belle International, but the benchmark Hang Seng Index is still on track to post a second straight weekly fall. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 21,203.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The yen steadied in early Asian trading on Friday after plunging to a six-and-a-half month low against the dollar in the previous session on expectations a new Japanese government would put pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease further. The dollar rose to as high as 81.46 yen on Thursday on trading platform EBS, its highest level since late April. It last traded at 81.14 yen, slightly down from late U.S. trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose slightly on Thursday in safe-haven buying amid worries over a looming fiscal crisis and the relatively poor overall health of the U.S. economy. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 3/32 higher in price to yield 1.58 percent, down from 1.59 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark yields touched a 10-week low of 1.57 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded flat on Friday, on course for a weekly loss of nearly 1 percent as festering uncertainty on the outlook for the global economy dragged on prices. Spot gold was flat at $1,715.19 an ounce by 0057 GMT, on track for a 0.9 percent weekly loss, after prices climbed more than 3 percent the week before. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper climbed on Friday and was set to log its first week of gains in six as signs top consumer China's slide in economic growth hit bottom in October helped to firm sentiment towards base metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.35 percent to $7,660 a tonne by 0117 GMT from the previous session when it finished little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Thursday when an increase in U.S. weekly jobless data and disappointing earnings results stoked economic concerns, and the market focused on violence in the Middle East. The expiring December Brent contract was up 77 cents at $110.38 a barrel at 1:39 p.m. EST (1839 GMT), after stalling ahead of the 50-day moving average of $111.26 a barrel. January Brent, which will become the front-month contract on Friday, dipped 81 cents to $107.67 a barrel. December U.S. crude oil futures fell $1.08 to $85.24 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -