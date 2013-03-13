-------------(8:45 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,450.06 +2.77 Nikkei 12,251.70 -63.11
NASDAQ 3,242.32 -10.55 FTSE 6,510.62 +6.99
S&P 500 1,552.48 -3.74 Hang Seng 22,701.65 -192.98
SPI 200 Fut 5,157.00 +3.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 2.014 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.2106 -0.006
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3038 1.3039 Yen US$ 95.82 95.83
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1592.94 Silver (Lon) 29.19
Gold (NY) 1592.2 Light Crude 92.72
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a
seven-session string of gains as investors pulled back from
technology and financials, but the Dow eked out the smallest of
gains to finish at another all-time closing high.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose just 2.77
points, or 0.02 percent, to 14,450.06, another record close.
Earlier, the Dow climbed to a lifetime intraday high of
14,478.80.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index set fresh five-year highs
on Tuesday, with miners boosted by good results from Antofagasta
and the market underpinned by low volatility and a strong
technical picture.
The FTSE 100 .FTSE closed 6.99 points higher, up 0.1 percent, at
6,510.62, the index's highest close since 2007.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average shook off opening
weakness and edged up on Wednesday as exporters advanced on a
weakening yen, while financials were bought on ongoing
expectations of easier monetary policy.
The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 12,333.12, moving
closer to a 4-1/2 year high of 12,461.97 hit in early trade on
Tuesday.
- - - -
Hong Kong- Shares are set to start slightly higher on
Wednesday, with strength in AIA Group and local
developers offsetting weakness in China-related counters.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
22,901.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.2
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The yen's selloff paused on Wednesday but
expectations of radical policy easing from the Bank of Japan
meant further weakness was more than likely, while dour UK
manufacturing data consigned sterling to the dog house.
The dollar traded at 95.95 yen, having scaled a 3-1/2
peak of 96.71 when profit taking emerged. The euro eased to
125.11 yen, but remained within easy reach of a
one-month high of 126.03 set on Tuesday.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as a
recent spike in yields lured investors and as U.S. government
debt tracked other safe-haven markets higher in the absence of
key domestic data releases.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR on Tuesday were
trading 13/32 higher in price to yield 2.02 percent, down from
2.06 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were
trading 26/32 higher in price to yield 3.22 percent, down from
3.26 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, holding
near a two-week high hit in the previous session when Germany's
central bank expressed concerns about the euro zone crisis and
the risk of the European Central Bank's moves to stem the
crisis.
Spot gold stood at $1,592.19 an ounce at 0031 GMT,
easing from $1,598.2 in the previous session, which was its
highest since Feb. 28.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper drifted on Wednesday from almost
two-week highs hit in the previous session as a short-covering
burst began to fade, while Chinese consumers stayed on the
sidelines amid the country's ongoing policy-setting
parliamentary meeting.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.24 percent to $7,811.50 a tonne by 0118 GMT,
reversing an advance from the previous session when it rose by
one percent.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude edged lower on Tuesday, seesawing
with the euro and the dollar, while U.S. crude rose after
holding above a key technical level the previous two sessions.
Brent April crude LCOc1 fell 20 cents to $110.02 a barrel by
1721 GMT, having traded from $109.55 to $111.20. The Brent April
contract expires on Thursday.
U.S. April crude CLc1 was up 90 cents at $90.96 a barrel,
having reached $93.47.
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)