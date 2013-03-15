-------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,539.14 +83.86 Nikkei 12,484.63 +103.44
NASDAQ 3,258.93 +13.81 FTSE 6,529.41 +47.91
S&P 500 1,563.23 +8.71 Hang Seng 22,709.67 +85.49
SPI 200 Fut 4,681.00 +16.00 CRB Index 296.2558 +1.4508
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.026 -0.011 US 30 YR Bond 3.2322 -0.01
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3014 1.3016 Yen US$ 96.08 96.13
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1591.86 Silver (Lon) 28.88
Gold (NY) 1590.9 Light Crude 93.22
Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow Jones industrial average extended its
recent winning streak to 10 days and the S&P 500 closed in on a
record high on Thursday as investors were encouraged by data
that showed the labor market's recovery was improving.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 83.86 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 14,539.14, a record closing high. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.71 points, or 0.56
percent, to 1,563.23, about 2 points from its record closing
high of 1,565.15, set on Oct. 9, 2007.
- - - -
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares rose to a new five-year
closing high on Thursday, led by financials, helped by further
signs of strength in the U.S. economy.
The FTSE 100 ended up 47.91 points, or 0.7 percent,
at 6,529.41, its highest close since late 2007.
- - - -
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rose to a new 4-1/2 year
high on Friday on growing expectations that the central bank
will ease monetary policy aggressively under a new leadership,
which was approved by parliament.
The Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 12,499.05 in
- - - -
- - - -
Hong Kong - Shares were likely to open higher on Friday,
with index gains buoyed by a 1.7 percent rise for heavyweight
HSBC Holdings which is helping trim losses on the
week.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at
22,705.9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.1
- - - -
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The rally in the U.S. dollar took a breather on
Friday as sterling enjoyed a short squeeze, while the Australian
dollar made the most of a barnstorming employment report at
home.
The dollar index stood at 82.544, having retreated
from a seven-month peak of 83.166. Still, it is up nearly 5
percent from its Feb. 1 trough of 78.918.
- - - -
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
slightly on Thursday after improved labor market data and stock
market gains undermined the appeal of lower-risk government
debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32,
their yields rising to 2.03 percent from 2.02 percent late on
Wednesday. Thirty-year bond yields were down 3/32,
their yields rising to 3.23 percent from 3.22 percent.
- - - -
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold drifted around $1,590 an ounce on Friday,
after upbeat U.S. labour market data added to evidence of an
economic recovery that would make safe-haven assets like gold
less attractive.
Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,589.61 an ounce by
0016 GMT, on course for a second week of modest gains.
- - - -
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Friday and was set to
close higher for a second straight week after U.S. jobs and
inflation figures showed increasing signs of a recovery in the
global economy, but muted buying from top consumer China curbed
upside momentum.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
by 0.26 percent to $7,820 a tonne by 0124 GMT.
- - - -
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose toward $110 a barrel on
Thursday, rebounding after four days of losses, after the latest
indication of a labor market recovery in the United States, the
world's top oil consumer.
Brent crude for April rose 86 cents to $109.38 by
12:46 p.m. EDT (1646 GMT), after trading as high as $109.98.
- - - -
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)