---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,565.25 -40.86 Nikkei 13,091.95 +258.31 NASDAQ 3,203.86 -21.12 FTSE 6,249.78 -94.34 S&P 500 1,553.28 -6.70 Hang Seng 21,686.72 -40.18 SPI 200 Fut 4,890.00 -5.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7009 -0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.8712 -0.005 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2989 1.2992 Yen US$ 98.37 98.39 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1577.94 Silver (Lon) 27.27 Gold (NY) 1578.1 Light Crude 92.79 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with latest numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 40.86 points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,565.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.70 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,553.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 21.12 points, or 0.66 percent, at 3,203.86. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index posted its worst weekly loss since November after falling for a third straight session on Friday when weak U.S. jobs data dampened expectations of steady recovery in the world's largest economy. The index of Britain's 100 largest shares, which derive around a quarter of their earnings from North America, fell 1.5 percent to 6,249.78 points taking its weekly loss to 2.5 percent, on news that U.S. employers hired at the slowest pace in nine months in March. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average climbed as much as 3.1 percent to hover near a 5-year high on Monday, and bond prices inched up as investors responded positively to the Bank of Japan's move to begin buying longer-dated bonds immediately to beat deflation. The Nikkei was up 2.3 percent at 13,127.65 in late morning trade, after earlier rising to 13,225.22, levels last tracked in August 2008. The market shrugged off a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report that raised concerns that the recovery in the world's largest economy may be losing steam. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- China shares returned from a four-day holiday weekend at their lowest since late December early on Monday, as bird flu worries hit tourism-related sectors while the property sector lost ground on more sales curbs. Hong Kong property developers were among the underperformers after local media reported disappointing secondary housing market sales over the weekend, tipping the Hang Seng Index down 0.1 percent at 0200 GMT. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY- The yen hit fresh lows against a host of major currencies on Monday, resuming its slide on reports the Bank of Japan would immediately begin buying longer-dated bonds to underline its determination to beat deflation. The euro climbed as far as 128.32 yen, its highest since January 2010, before pulling back to 127.78 yen, 0.8 percent up from late U.S. levels on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday and yields fell to their lowest this year after data showed far fewer jobs were created than expected in March, fuelling worries the beleaguered labour market will drag on the economy. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 17/32, their yields falling to 1.708 percent from 1.76 percent late Thursday and from 2.06 percent less than four weeks ago. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Monday, but stayed near highs hit in the previous session when it rose by the most since November on poor U.S. jobs data that reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will sustain its bullion-boosting monetary stimulus programme. Spot gold slipped 0.4 percent to $1,575.99 an ounce by 0034 GMT, also hurt by a firmer dollar versus a basket of currencies. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper steadied on Monday after dropping for three consecutive weeks, although a bleak U.S. jobs report for March that stoked worries about the state of the world's largest economy is expected to keep a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 0.23 percent to $7,423 a tonne by 0118 GMT. It has dropped more than 4 percent over the past three weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK- Brent crude futures fell 2 percent on Friday and posted the biggest percentage week-on-week loss since June as a weak U.S. jobs report fuelled concerns about the economy of the world's largest oil consumer. Brent crude fell $2.22, or 2.09 percent, to settle at $104.12 a barrel, having fallen as low as $103.62. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)