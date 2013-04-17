-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,756.78 +157.58 Nikkei 13,355.32 +133.88 NASDAQ 3,264.63 +48.14 FTSE 6,304.58 -39.02 S&P 500 1,574.57 +22.21 Hang Seng 21,717.48 +45.45 SPI 200 Fut 4,980.00 +30.00 CRB Index 283.22 +2.30 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.712 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.892 -0.015 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3042 1.3043 Yen US$ 98.24 98.25 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1379.76 Silver (Lon) 23.47 Gold (NY) 1380.5 Light Crude 88.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day after their worst decline since November, as gold prices rebounded and earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson improved the outlook for first-quarter results. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 157.58 points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 14,756.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 22.21 points, or 1.43 percent, to finish at 1,574.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 48.14 points, or 1.50 percent, to end at 3,264.63. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index extended losses into a third session on Tuesday, after poor German confidence data provided a reminder of a dour growth outlook, while the beaten down mining sector rebounded. Defensive stocks, usually resilient to economic uncertainty, were among the top fallers, with consumer staples and health care names combining to take over 20 points off the blue-chip FTSE 100 index. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning following three days of sharp falls, with investors buying back exporters after the yen resumed its weakening trend after US stocks and gold prices rebounded. The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 13,326.39 in mid-morning trade after shedding 2.4 percent over the past three days. It now stands 1.8 percent below a nearly five-year high of 13,568.25 tapped last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains helped by a rebound in metal prices with gold ornament and jewellery retailers such as Chow Tai Fook and Luk Fook Holdings gaining ground. The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.6 percent at 21,794.69. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen eased in early Asian trade on Wednesday, succumbing to renewed pressure after gold prices steadied somewhat from an eye-watering plunge earlier in the week. The dollar bought 97.64 yen, up 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade, having bounced off from a near two-week low of 95.67. It was still down more than 2 percent from a four-year high near 100 yen set last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as the previous session's safety bid faded, though yields remained historically low as investors weighed how much longer the Federal Reserve might keep monetary policy loose. U.S. 10-year Treasury notes traded down 10/32 in price to yield 1.721 percent, from 1.688 percent late Monday. Thirty-year bonds fell 27/32 in price to yield 2.908 percent from 2.868 percent late Monday. Bonds fell as much as one point earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - U.S. gold futures slipped more than 1 percent on Wednesday after investors dumped holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds and as the contract caught up with a recent sell-off in the cash market. U.S. gold futures for June delivery hit a session low of $1,365 and stood at $1,377.30 by 0108 GMT, down $10.10. They plunged to $1,321.50 on Tuesday, their lowest level since September 2010. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Wednesday, supported by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stick to its easing stance after a fresh batch of muted data, while concerns about demand growth kept a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was unchanged at $7,285 a tonne by 0115 GMT from the previous session when it climbed 1.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel for the first time in nine months in heavy trading on Tuesday, extending losses triggered by data from China and the United States that suggested little growth in global oil demand. Both Brent and U.S. crude pared losses in afternoon trading after each fell more than $2 earlier, suggesting the low prices could be luring back traders, analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)