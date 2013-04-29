-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14712.55 11.75 0.08
S&P 500 1582.24 -2.92 -0.18
FTSE 6426.42 -16.17 -0.25
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 477.05 1.2 0.25
Nikkei 13884.13 -41.95 -0.3
Euro 1.305 1.3029
Japanese Yen 97.46 98.06
U.S. Crude 92.67 -0.33
Brent 102.69 -0.47
Gold 1468.91 1462.5
Silver 24.17 23.98
Copper-LME 7002.75 -27.25 -0.39
UST 10-YR 103.01562 1.6651
5
UST 30-YR 105.28125 2.8618
Updates with latest figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dipped in thin volume on Friday,
though the market had a strong week overall despite a mixed bag
of earnings and weak economic figures.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.75 points or
0.08 percent, to 14,712.55, the S&P 500 lost 2.92 points
or 0.18 percent, to 1,582.24 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 10.72 points or 0.33 percent, to 3,279.26.
For the week, the Dow gained 1.1 percent, the S&P added 1.7
percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.3 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell on Friday
after a three-day rally, as investors backed away from riskier
sectors and U.S. GDP figures came in below expectations.
Material and energy stocks, which are sensitive to optimism
over the global economic outlook, took 26 points off the FTSE
100, dragging the index into negative territory.
The index fell 16.17 points, or 0.3 percent, closing
the week at 6,417.18, having bounced off of its intraday low at
6,399.37, but still up 2.2 percent on the week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares retreated 0.3 percent from a nearly
five-year high on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of
the Golden Week holidays, though they were still 4.3 percent
higher on the week.
The Nikkei closed down 41.95 points at 13,884.13,
after moving in and out positive territory throughout the
session. It rose as much as 0.4 percent at one point to
13,983.87, setting a fresh high since June 2008 and coming
within sight of the 14,000-mark.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start slightly
higher on Monday, with strength in Hang Lung Properties Ltd
outweighing weakness for Chinese banking and energy
majors on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
22,567.6. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.4 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar eased versus the yen on Monday, staying
on the defensive after sliding on Friday, when data showed the
U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the first
quarter.
The dollar last changed hands at 97.86 yen, down 0.1
percent from late U.S. trade on Friday and well below a
four-year high of 99.95 yen set on April 11, a week after the
Bank of Japan stunned markets with its drastic monetary stimulus
programme.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Friday
after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a
slower-than-expected pace in the first quarter, adding to fears
that next week's closely watched payrolls report for April may
also disappoint.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 12/32 in price
on Friday to yield 1.67 percent, just above the four-month low
of 1.64 percent briefly reached on Tuesday after a false tweet
of an explosion at the White House.
Traders said there is technical resistance on the 10-year
notes at yields of around 1.65 percent.
Thirty-year bonds rose 29/32 in price to yield
2.86 percent, down from 2.91 percent late on Thursday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold ticked up on Monday, holding near its
highest level in more than a week, as a rebound in prices from a
2-year trough failed to curb investor appetite for the precious
metal.
Spot gold had risen $1.15 an ounce to $1,463.65 by
0025 GMT, having posted its biggest weekly gain in three months
last week. Gold plunged to around $1,321 on April 16, its lowest
in more than two years, in a sell-off that surprised ardent gold
investors and bulls.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper drifted on Monday, after rising
half a percent to log its biggest weekly gain since early
February last week, as slower-than-expected U.S growth hurt the
demand outlook, while hopes for further central bank easing lent
support.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down by 0.26 percent to $7,011.75 a tonne by 0109 GMT,
extending losses from the previous session when it closed down
by 2 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude eased under $103 a barrel on Monday
as investors fretted about the uncertain outlook for growth in
the world's two largest oil consumers, the United States and
China.
Brent had slipped 35 cents to $102.81 a barrel by
0121 GMT, after last week racking up its biggest one-week gain
since November 2012.
The crude benchmark remains more than 6 percent below its
starting point in April, pressured by a slew of economic data in
recent weeks suggesting the global economy remains on a fragile
footing at best.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)