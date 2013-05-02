-----------------------(0831 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIE
LD
DJIA 14700.95 -138.85 -0.94
S&P 500 1582.7 -14.87 -0.93
FTSE 6451.29 21.17 0.33
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 480.73 -1.58 -0.33
Nikkei 13729.22 -70.13 -0.51
Euro 1.3178 1.3177
Japanese Yen 97.35 97.38
U.S. Crude 91.2 0.17
Brent 100.25 0.3
Gold 1454.26 1456.74
Silver 23.55 23.53
Copper-LME 6883 88 1.3
UST 10-YR 103.328125 1.6307
UST 30-YR 105.90625 2.8316
Updates with latest figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as the
latest economic data continued a trend of indicators pointing to
anaemic growth, while bellwether companies disappointed on
revenue.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 138.85 points,
or 0.94 percent, to 14,700.95 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dropped 14.87 points, or 0.93 percent,
to finish at 1,582.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid
29.66 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 3,299.13.
LONDON - Britain's top shares gained in thin trade on
Wednesday as banks rose further on expectations of more monetary
easing from the European Central Bank.
The FTSE 100 provisionally closed up 10.88 points, or
0.2 percent, to 6,441.00 points, rising on the first day of the
month for the 10th straight time in a quiet session, with most
European bourses closed for public holidays.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped on Thursday,
heading for a fourth straight session of losses, after weak U.S.
data heightened worries about the recovery in the world's
largest economy.
The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 13,743.66 in
mid-morning trade. Japanese financial markets will be closed on
Friday and Monday for public holidays, and reopen on Tuesday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to open weaker on
Thursday, with a 2.1 percent slide for CNOOC making
the Chinese oil major the largest drag on the Hang Seng Index as
markets in the territory return from a mid-week Labour Day
holiday.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 22,692.3. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar remained on the defensive in early Asian
trade on Thursday but was off its lows after the U.S. Federal
Reserve recommitted to its aggressive stimulus programme and
kept its options open to what it would do next.
The dollar was last down 0.1 percent against a currency
basket, having earlier plumbed a fresh two-month low. The dollar
index eased 0.1 percent to 81.630 after sliding as
far as 81.331.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged up from four-month
lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would stick
to its plan to buy $85 billion in bonds each month, giving few
indications of any new response to worsening economic data.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 11/32
in price to yield 1.637 percent, after falling as low as 1.614
percent before the Fed statement, the lowest since December.
Yields dropped from around 1.67 percent earlier on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held near its weakest level in almost a
week on Thursday, shrugging off the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to maintain its loose monetary policy, pressured by a
drop in holdings on exchange-traded funds, equities and other
commodities.
Spot gold fell $1.18 an ounce to $1,455.56 by 0035
GMT, having shed more than 1 percent in the previous session --
its biggest daily drop since the bullion's historic decline in
mid-April. It hit a low of $1,439.74 on Wednesday, the weakest
since April 25.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Copper slid on Wednesday, extending its deepest
monthly drop in almost a year in April, due to concerns over
growth in top metal consumer China and in the United States
after data suggested the world's two biggest economies remain
fragile.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange
closed down 3.7 percent at $14,820 a tonne after earlier
tumbling to a session low of $14,788 a tonne, the weakest since
July 2009.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent oil steadied near $100 a barrel on
Thursday, holding close to two-week lows hit in the previous
session, as growing worries about the U.S. and Chinese economies
muddied the outlook for oil demand from the top two consumers.
Brent, which fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday, edged up
11 cents to $100.06 a barrel by 0233 GMT on Thursday after
hitting a low of $99.51 -- just shy of the prior session's
trough of $98.76.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)