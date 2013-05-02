-----------------------(0831 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIE LD DJIA 14700.95 -138.85 -0.94 S&P 500 1582.7 -14.87 -0.93 FTSE 6451.29 21.17 0.33 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 480.73 -1.58 -0.33 Nikkei 13729.22 -70.13 -0.51 Euro 1.3178 1.3177 Japanese Yen 97.35 97.38 U.S. Crude 91.2 0.17 Brent 100.25 0.3 Gold 1454.26 1456.74 Silver 23.55 23.53 Copper-LME 6883 88 1.3 UST 10-YR 103.328125 1.6307 UST 30-YR 105.90625 2.8316 Updates with latest figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as the latest economic data continued a trend of indicators pointing to anaemic growth, while bellwether companies disappointed on revenue. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 138.85 points, or 0.94 percent, to 14,700.95 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 14.87 points, or 0.93 percent, to finish at 1,582.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 29.66 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 3,299.13. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares gained in thin trade on Wednesday as banks rose further on expectations of more monetary easing from the European Central Bank. The FTSE 100 provisionally closed up 10.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,441.00 points, rising on the first day of the month for the 10th straight time in a quiet session, with most European bourses closed for public holidays. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped on Thursday, heading for a fourth straight session of losses, after weak U.S. data heightened worries about the recovery in the world's largest economy. The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 13,743.66 in mid-morning trade. Japanese financial markets will be closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays, and reopen on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to open weaker on Thursday, with a 2.1 percent slide for CNOOC making the Chinese oil major the largest drag on the Hang Seng Index as markets in the territory return from a mid-week Labour Day holiday. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 22,692.3. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar remained on the defensive in early Asian trade on Thursday but was off its lows after the U.S. Federal Reserve recommitted to its aggressive stimulus programme and kept its options open to what it would do next. The dollar was last down 0.1 percent against a currency basket, having earlier plumbed a fresh two-month low. The dollar index eased 0.1 percent to 81.630 after sliding as far as 81.331. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged up from four-month lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its plan to buy $85 billion in bonds each month, giving few indications of any new response to worsening economic data. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 11/32 in price to yield 1.637 percent, after falling as low as 1.614 percent before the Fed statement, the lowest since December. Yields dropped from around 1.67 percent earlier on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held near its weakest level in almost a week on Thursday, shrugging off the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its loose monetary policy, pressured by a drop in holdings on exchange-traded funds, equities and other commodities. Spot gold fell $1.18 an ounce to $1,455.56 by 0035 GMT, having shed more than 1 percent in the previous session -- its biggest daily drop since the bullion's historic decline in mid-April. It hit a low of $1,439.74 on Wednesday, the weakest since April 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper slid on Wednesday, extending its deepest monthly drop in almost a year in April, due to concerns over growth in top metal consumer China and in the United States after data suggested the world's two biggest economies remain fragile. Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange closed down 3.7 percent at $14,820 a tonne after earlier tumbling to a session low of $14,788 a tonne, the weakest since July 2009. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent oil steadied near $100 a barrel on Thursday, holding close to two-week lows hit in the previous session, as growing worries about the U.S. and Chinese economies muddied the outlook for oil demand from the top two consumers. Brent, which fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday, edged up 11 cents to $100.06 a barrel by 0233 GMT on Thursday after hitting a low of $99.51 -- just shy of the prior session's trough of $98.76. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)