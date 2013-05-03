-----------------------(0831 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14831.58 130.63 0.89
S&P 500 1597.59 14.89 0.94
FTSE 6460.71 9.42 0.15
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 482.12 1.77 0.37
Nikkei 13694.04 -105.31 -0.76
Euro 1.3077 1.3063
Japanese Yen 98 97.95
U.S. Crude 93.82 -0.17
Brent 102.71 -0.14
Gold 1476.16 1466.24
Silver 23.99 23.79
Copper-LME 6989.75 141.75 2.07
UST 10-YR 103.3906 1.6238
25
UST 30-YR 106.1562 2.8196
5
Updates with latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed about 1 percent higher on
Thursday, led by tech shares, after weekly jobless claims
figures pointed to improving labour market conditions a day
before the closely watched monthly payroll report.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 130.63
points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,831.58. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 14.87 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,597.57.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 41.49 points, or 1.26
percent, at 3,340.62.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 posted its highest close in a
month on Thursday, supported by the European Central Bank
delivering some widely expected stimulus and by reassuring
earnings numbers from the energy sector.
The FTSE 100 closed up 9.42 points, or 0.2 percent, at
6,460.71 points, its highest close in a month.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
Japanese financial markets are closed on Friday and Monday
for public holidays and will resume trading on Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on
Friday, with gains on the Hang Seng Index buoyed by a 3.2
percent climb by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings
.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at
22,811.8. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.8
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The euro inched higher versus the dollar on
Friday, steadying somewhat after sliding the previous day as the
European Central Bank cut interest rates and held out the
possibility of further policy action.
The ECB cut its benchmark refinancing rate by 25 basis
points to a record low 0.5 percent on Thursday in a widely
expected move.
The single currency came under pressure after ECB President
Mario Draghi said the bank is technically ready for negative
deposit rates and noted downside risks to the economy.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries traded sideways on Thursday with
yields holding near their four-month lows as investors waited on
Friday's highly anticipated payrolls employment report for signs
whether the pace of economic growth is worsening more than
expected.
Benchmark 10-year notes yielded 1.62 percent on
Thursday. They have fallen from over 1.70 percent a week ago and
as high as 2.09 percent in March.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged up slightly on safe-haven buying on
Friday, heading for a second straight weekly gain, after the
European Central Bank cut interest rates to an all-time low and
the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep up its bond
purchases to spur growth.
Spot gold hit an intraday high around $1,468 an ounce
and stood at $1,466.74 by 0022 GMT, up only 50 cents from the
previous close. Investors are waiting for U.S. non-farm payrolls
report for April due on Friday, which will signal the
longer-term prospects for the Fed's monetary stimulus.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures rose for a second session
in a row on Friday, backed by the European Central Bank's
interest rate cut to support a recession-hit euro zone, although
the modest gains indicated caution ahead of a U.S. jobs report.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.6 percent to $6,891 a tonne by 0108 GMT. Despite gaining
since Thursday, the contract is down nearly 2 percent for the
week, its second loss in three weeks.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude held below $103 a barrel on Friday,
holding on to most of its steep gains from the previous session
when an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank boosted
investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Brent crude was 17 cents lower at $102.68 a barrel
by 0248 GMT, while U.S. crude for June delivery was down
19 cents a barrel at $93.80 a barrel.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)