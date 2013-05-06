-----------------------(0831 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14973.96 142.38 0.96 S&P 500 1614.42 16.83 1.05 FTSE 6521.46 60.75 0.94 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 485.72 4.66 0.97 Nikkei 13694.04 -105.31 -0.76 Euro 1.3122 1.3112 Japanese Yen 99.07 99.04 U.S. Crude 96.51 0.9 Brent 104.85 0.66 Gold 1477.31 1470.2 Silver 24.26 24.08 Copper-LME 7270 442 6.45 UST 10-YR 102.3281 1.7399 25 UST 30-YR 103.375 2.9552 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on Friday, with major indexes jumping 1 percent after an unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased concerns about an economic slowdown. The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 142.38 points, or 0.96 percent, at 14973.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index ended up 16.83 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,614.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.01 points, or 1.14 percent, at 3,378.63. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index rose on Friday to return to near six-year highs reached in March, as strong U.S. jobs data lifted markets while mining stocks rebounded on a recovery in metals prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.9 percent, or 60.75 points higher, at 6,521.46 - its best closing level since finishing at 6,529.41 points on March 14. For a full report, double click on - - - - Japanese financial markets are closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays and will resume trading on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start at their highest in almost two months on Monday, helped by strong gains for commodities-related counters as Friday's strong U.S. jobs report eased global growth jitters. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.2 percent at 22,967.8, its highest since March 12. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The dollar inched higher versus the yen on Monday, clinging to gains made late last week after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased concerns about the outlook for the world's largest economy. U.S. employment rose more than expected in April and hiring was much stronger than previously thought in the prior two months. The jobless rate also fell to 7.5 percent, the lowest since December 2008, data showed on Friday. The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 99.09 yen, after climbing 1 percent on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields surged on Friday after employers added more jobs than expected in April, adding to hopes the economy is not slowing as badly as feared. Ten-year notes yields were last at 1.75 percent, up from 1.62 percent on Thursday. It is the biggest single-day jump since Sept. 14, the day after the Federal Reserve launched its latest stimulus program that included adding $40 billion a month in purchases of mortgage-backed debt. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold neared its highest level in more than two weeks on Monday, supported by a firmer euro, but could face pressure from a rally in equity markets after better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth. Gold added $3.46 an ounce to $1,473.66 by 0037 GMT after rising as high as $1,487.80 on Friday, its strongest since April 15, on safe haven buying after a cut in interest rates by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to stick to its stimulus programme. . For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper rose more than 6 percent on Friday, its strongest daily gain in 18 months, as economic stimulus moves by central banks raised investor confidence over growth of industrial metals demand. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,265 per tonne from a close of $6,848 on Thursday. It rose more than 6 percent, its biggest daily rise since late October 2011, to hit an intraday high of $7,289 per tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SEOUL - Crude futures rallied in Asia early on Monday due to geopolitical tensions in the oil-producing Middle East after Israel carried out a second air strike in Syria. The rally extended gains from better-than-expected job growth in the United States that raised the prospect of stronger demand in the world's top oil consumer. U.S. crude rose $1.27 a barrel to a one-month high of $96.88 at 0000 GMT on Monday, down slightly from a high of $96.97. On Friday, it settled up $1.62, or 1.7 percent, at $95.61, its highest close since April 3. Brent crude also rose $1.14 to $105.33 a barrel after it previously settled at $104.19 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)