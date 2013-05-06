-----------------------(0831 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14973.96 142.38 0.96
S&P 500 1614.42 16.83 1.05
FTSE 6521.46 60.75 0.94
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 485.72 4.66 0.97
Nikkei 13694.04 -105.31 -0.76
Euro 1.3122 1.3112
Japanese Yen 99.07 99.04
U.S. Crude 96.51 0.9
Brent 104.85 0.66
Gold 1477.31 1470.2
Silver 24.26 24.08
Copper-LME 7270 442 6.45
UST 10-YR 102.3281 1.7399
25
UST 30-YR 103.375 2.9552
Updates with latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing
highs on Friday, with major indexes jumping 1 percent after an
unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased concerns about an
economic slowdown.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 142.38
points, or 0.96 percent, at 14973.96. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index ended up 16.83 points, or 1.05 percent, at
1,614.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.01
points, or 1.14 percent, at 3,378.63.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index rose on Friday to
return to near six-year highs reached in March, as strong U.S.
jobs data lifted markets while mining stocks rebounded on a
recovery in metals prices.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.9 percent,
or 60.75 points higher, at 6,521.46 - its best closing level
since finishing at 6,529.41 points on March 14.
Japanese financial markets are closed on Friday and Monday
for public holidays and will resume trading on Tuesday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start at their
highest in almost two months on Monday, helped by strong gains
for commodities-related counters as Friday's strong U.S. jobs
report eased global growth jitters.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.2 percent at
22,967.8, its highest since March 12. The China Enterprises
Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was
indicated to start up 1.5 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The dollar inched higher versus the yen on
Monday, clinging to gains made late last week after
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased concerns about the
outlook for the world's largest economy.
U.S. employment rose more than expected in April and hiring
was much stronger than previously thought in the prior two
months. The jobless rate also fell to 7.5 percent, the lowest
since December 2008, data showed on Friday.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 99.09 yen, after
climbing 1 percent on Friday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields surged on Friday after
employers added more jobs than expected in April, adding to
hopes the economy is not slowing as badly as feared.
Ten-year notes yields were last at 1.75 percent,
up from 1.62 percent on Thursday. It is the biggest single-day
jump since Sept. 14, the day after the Federal Reserve launched
its latest stimulus program that included adding $40 billion a
month in purchases of mortgage-backed debt.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold neared its highest level in more than two
weeks on Monday, supported by a firmer euro, but could face
pressure from a rally in equity markets after
better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth.
Gold added $3.46 an ounce to $1,473.66 by 0037 GMT
after rising as high as $1,487.80 on Friday, its strongest since
April 15, on safe haven buying after a cut in interest rates by
the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to stick to its stimulus programme. .
BASE METALS
Copper rose more than 6 percent on Friday, its strongest
daily gain in 18 months, as economic stimulus moves by central
banks raised investor confidence over growth of industrial
metals demand.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed
at $7,265 per tonne from a close of $6,848 on Thursday. It rose
more than 6 percent, its biggest daily rise since late October
2011, to hit an intraday high of $7,289 per tonne.
OIL
SEOUL - Crude futures rallied in Asia early on Monday due to
geopolitical tensions in the oil-producing Middle East after
Israel carried out a second air strike in Syria.
The rally extended gains from better-than-expected job
growth in the United States that raised the prospect of stronger
demand in the world's top oil consumer.
U.S. crude rose $1.27 a barrel to a one-month high of
$96.88 at 0000 GMT on Monday, down slightly from a high of
$96.97. On Friday, it settled up $1.62, or 1.7 percent, at
$95.61, its highest close since April 3.
Brent crude also rose $1.14 to $105.33 a barrel
after it previously settled at $104.19 a barrel.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)