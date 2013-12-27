EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending at record highs as retail shares rallied following strong data about the holiday shopping season.

In a positive sign for economic growth, initial jobless claims fell 42,000 in the latest week, dropping to 338,000 - the lowest level in nearly a month. Analysts had expected 345,000 new claims.

Japan's Nikkei pulled back from a six-year high on Friday as investors took profit with just two trading days left for a year in which the benchmark has risen more than 50 percent.

The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 16,083.30 in mid-morning trade after earlier hitting a six-year high of 16,232.69. The index was on track to end a seventh straight day of gains, its longest such run since October.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen wallowed at five-year troughs against the dollar and euro on Friday, having fallen prey to a renewed appetite for risk which lifted Wall Street to record highs and weighed on the low yielding currency.

The dollar fetched 104.81 yen, having risen as far as 104.85, while the euro was at 143.47 yen after peaking around 143.57 -- highs not seen since October 2008.

For full report, double click on ---

TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields edged higher on Thursday, just below their two-year high of 3 percent, in light trading as most investors stayed out of the market after the Christmas holiday.

The U.S. bond market reopened after being closed on Wednesday, while major European markets stayed shut, keeping volume well below average.

COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed in thin trade on Friday, remaining on track for its biggest annual loss in more than 30 years as hopes of a global economic recovery and rallies in equities dent its appeal as an alternative investment.

BASE METALS London copper jumped to its highest in four months on Friday as trading began after a two-day break, with signs of economic revival in Asia and the United States burnishing the demand outlook for metals. Copper prices have recovered almost 5 percent in December, buoyed by improving prospects for the global economy next year and a lack of readily available metal.

OIL Crude oil futures ended higher on Thursday, boosted by demand for refined products after industry data earlier this week showed a steep decline in gasoline and distillate inventories.

U.S. gasoline and ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD), more commonly known as heating oil, futures both rose to more than three-month highs in intraday trading as large French refineries remained offline due to strikes.

For a full report, double click on.