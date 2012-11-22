-----------------------(08:30 / 0300 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,406.00 +25.00 NZSX 50 3,996.45 +25.22 DJIA 12,836.89 +48.38 Nikkei 9,319.36 +96.84 NASDAQ 2,926.55 +9.87 FTSE 5,752.03 +3.93 S&P 500 1,391.03 +3.22 Hang Seng 21,663.16 +138.80 SPI 200 Fut 4,404.00 +23.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.679 -0.006 US 30 YR Bond 2.819 -0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2843 1.2845 Yen US$ 82.45 82.50 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1730.29 Silver (Lon) 33.30 Gold (NY) 1730.6 Light Crude 87.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished modestly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up for a fourth session, although volume was one of the year's lowest on the day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 48.38 points, or 0.38 percent, to end at 12,836.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 3.22 points, or 0.23 percent, to finish at 1,391.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 9.87 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 2,926.55. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares rebounded from early falls for the second session on Wednesday, with a rising oil price supporting energy stocks to lead British blue chips higher. The FTSE 100 index gained 3.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish at 5,752.03 points in thin trade of only 85 percent of the average 90 day volume. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 6-month high on Thursday led by gains in carmakers and electronics on expectations that a sharply weaker yen will boost their earnings. Exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and Canon Inc are among five most traded stocks by turnover on the board, rising between 1.9 percent and 2.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were poised to start at a two-week high on Thursday, led by a 1.7 percent rise in China Overseas Land & Investment. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 21,595.6, its highest intraday level since Nov. 8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen languished near eight-month lows versus the dollar on Thursday as investors gave it a wide berth on expectations of more policy action in Japan, while revived hopes of a Greek loan deal saw the euro stage a dramatic turnaround. The dollar hit 82.56 yen in early Asian trade, reaching highs not seen since April. It has surged more than 4 percent in the past 1-1/2 weeks in a move that is expected to continue into next month's election in Japan. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday in light trading volumes as the Federal Reserve sold short-term debt and the Treasury auctioned new Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). The 10-year notes were last down 7/32 in price to yield 1.69 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds fell 8/32 in price to yield 2.83 percent, up from 2.82 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold inched up on Wednesday in a narrow range, caught between recession worries in Europe and the United States and safe-haven bids over concerns about violence in the Middle East. Spot gold inched up 56 cents to $1,728.60 an ounce by 11:26 a.m. EST (1626 GMT). For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after investors across financial markets worried about the failure of policymakers in Europe to agree on a deal to release emergency aid to Greece. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,692 a tonne, down from $7,783 at the close on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil was little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended eight days of fighting in the Gaza strip. Brent crude futures were up 50 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $110.33 a barrel by 1:25 p.m. EST (1825 GMT), off an earlier session high of $111.46. Futures trading volume of around 350,000 lots was a third below the daily average. U.S. crude rose dipped 39 cents to $86.14, with activity about half the daily average. Benchmark gasoline and heating oil futures rose more than 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)