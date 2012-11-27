-------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,967.37 -42.31 Nikkei 9,424.91 +35.97 NASDAQ 2,976.78 +9.93 FTSE 5,786.72 -32.42 S&P 500 1,406.29 -2.86 Hang Seng 21,903.06 +41.25 SPI 200 Fut 4,432.00 +0.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.667 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.8042 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2963 1.2956 Yen US$ 82.16 82.13 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1749.04 Silver (Lon) 34.13 Gold (NY) 1749.6 Light Crude 87.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street slipped on Monday, pulling back from last week's gains, as retailers fell on concerns about heavy discounts at the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season and the overhang of the "fiscal cliff" kept investors wary of making big bets. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.31 points, or 0.33 percent, to 12,967.37. The S&P 500 dropped 2.86 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,406.29. The Nasdaq Composite gained 9.93 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,976.78. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British blue chip shares fell on Monday, with Barclays tumbling more than 5 percent, as the market retreated after its best performance this year last week. The UK blue chip index closed down 32.42 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,786.72, having risen 3.8 percent last week and posting five straight days of gains for only the third time this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, as investors bought domestic-demand shares while they took profits on exporters which have sharply gained on expectations that a weak yen will boost their earnings. The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent to 9,425.40, after ending at its highest closing level since April 27 on Monday. The index has added 8.4 percent in the past two weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with a 2.7 percent jump for China-focused snack maker Want Want Holdings helping buoy a positive start for the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.5 percent at 21,969.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also open up 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro was caught in choppy trade on Tuesday after euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials clinched agreement on a new debt target for Greece in a significant step towards releasing a much-needed aid package for Athens. The euro briefly gained a quarter of a cent to $1.3007 , its highest in a month, before easing to $1.2985, still up 0.1 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday as fiscal challenges in the United States and political uncertainty in Spain fed investors' appetite for safe-haven assets. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 15/32 higher in price, with their yield dipping to 1.64 percent from 1.69 percent on Friday, while 30-year bonds gained 1-3/32 in price with their yield falling to 2.77 percent from 2.83 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Tuesday, tracking a higher euro after Greece's international lenders reached a deal on a new debt target, key to unlocking the next instalment of emergency aid for Athens. Spot gold edged up $1.65 to $1,750.14 an ounce by 0025 GMT. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,750.60. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper hit a near one-month high on Tuesday after lenders secured an aid deal for Greece, boosting the euro and building on confidence over copper demand after signs of economic revival in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.46 percent to $7,815 a tonne by 0116 GMT, from the previous session when it finished little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about Greek debt talks and U.S. budget negotiations outweighed worries about potential Middle East supply disruptions. Brent January crude fell 62 cents to trade at $110.76 a barrel by 12:37 p.m. EST (1737 GMT), retreating below the 50-day moving average of $110.58 and the 100-day moving average of $110.48. U.S. January crude gave up 72 cents to trade at $87.56 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)