Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 wrapped up its fifth positive month in the last six on Friday, although it ended the day flat as politicians remain at odds about how to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.76 points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,025.58 at the close. The S&P 500 gained a mere 0.23 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish at 1,416.18. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.79 points, or 0.06 percent, to end at 3,010.24. For the month of November, the S&P 500 rose 0.29 percent, its smallest monthly variation since March 2011. The Dow fell 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index was modestly lower on Friday, volatile on the last day of the month, mirroring its November performance as U.S. budget concerns dominated. The FTSE 100 closed down 3.48 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,866.82, dropping back late on after hitting a 6-week high above the 5,900 level earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average inched up on Monday, extending gains from a seven-month closing high in the previous session, as a weaker yen and improved Chinese manufacturing data supported sentiment. The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 9,464.50 after gaining 5.8 percent in November to log its best monthly performance since February. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares extended gains on Monday, hitting fresh intra-day highs on the year after official data over the weekend showed manufacturing activity in China rising to a 7-month high in November. The Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent at 22,162.5 at 0202 GMT, surpassing 22,149.7, the previous intra-day high for the year set on Nov. 2. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro rose to a six-week high against the dollar on Monday, after upbeat data on Chinese manufacturing helped to trigger stop-loss buying of the common currency. The euro rose as high as $1.3045, where there is strong resistance from a long-term trendline connecting its peak hit in April and August of 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Friday as profit taking from four days of price gains was offset by safe-haven bidding on anxiety about the lack of progress in budget talks in Washington. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose for a fifth day on Friday, albeit very marginally. Ten-year notes last traded 2/32 higher in price with the yield little changed from late Thursday at 1.62 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded steady on Monday, after posting its second consecutive monthly decline in November, as uncertainty about the U.S. budget negotiations kept investors on tenterhooks. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,716.81 an ounce by 0033 GMT, after dropping a slight 0.3 percent in November. U.S. gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,717.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper was steady on Monday, sitting near its highest level in more than five weeks hit in the previous session, after promising manufacturing data from top consumer China, but worries over U.S. fiscal woes kept a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded almost flat at $7,992.75 a tonne by 0115 GMT. Copper prices climbed above $8,000 for the first time since Oct. 23 last week and is expected to extend its advance on chart-based buying after prices also broke above the 200 day moving average around $7,905. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose on Friday, notching its first monthly gain since August, as the market continued to balance risks to demand from the U.S. budget standoff against concerns about disruption to Middle East supplies. Front-month Brent crude gained 47 cents on the day to settle at $111.23 a barrel, pushing over the 50-day moving average of $110.57 a barrel. The front month had closed October at $108.70 a barrel. U.S. crude gained 84 cents to settle at $88.91 a barrel, breaking through the 50-day moving average of $88.63 a barrel and bringing prices up 3.1 percent for the month. Buying picked up ahead of the settlement, hitting an intraday high of $88.99 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -