--------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,034.49 +82.71 Nikkei 9,541.21 +72.37 NASDAQ 2,973.70 -22.99 FTSE 5,892.08 +23.04 S&P 500 1,409.28 +2.23 Hang Seng 22,233.04 -37.87 SPI 200 Fut 4,531.00 +6.0 CRB Index 297.941 +0.714 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.594 +0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.782 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3053 1.3054 Yen US$ 82.56 82.59 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1691.94 Silver (Lon) 33.77 Gold (NY) 1693.9 Light Crude 87.80 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - A volatile trading session ended with U.S. stocks mostly higher on Wednesday, even as Apple, the most valuable company in the United States, suffered its worst day of losses in almost four years. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.71 points, or 0.64 percent, to 13,034.49 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.23 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,409.28. But the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 22.99 points, or 0.77 percent, to end at 2,973.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Mining stocks helped Britain's main share index rise on Wednesday on expectations of stronger demand from China, offsetting lingering concerns about the U.S. and European economies. Britain's FTSE 100 closed up 23.04 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,892.08 points, with miners adding 11 points to the index and contributing six of the seven top gainers in percentage terms. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average climbed to a seven-month high above the key-9,500 mark on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker yen on persistent speculation the central bank would adopt bolder action to pull Japan out of deflation under a likely new government. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 9,527.67 in mid-morning trade on Thursday, taking the index to near "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 69.9. Seventy or above is deemed overbought. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start on Thursday at their highest in more than a year, helped by a 3.4 percent jump for local developer Hang Lung Properties. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 22,355.9, its highest level since early August 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro held its ground in early Asian trade on Thursday after slipping from a seven-week high against the dollar in the previous session, as investors awaited a European Central Bank policy meeting. The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.3083, retreating from a session peak of $1.3126 on Reuters data, the highest since Oct. 18. It was the first fall in the euro against the dollar in six trading sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Wednesday as investors saw a diminishing likelihood that U.S. lawmakers will stave off a fiscal crunch of spending cuts and tax hikes scheduled for the new year, which are likely to hurt the economy. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in price to yield 1.58 percent, down from 1.61 percent late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Thursday, pulling away from a one-month low hit in the previous session when a weaker price forecast from Goldman Sachs triggered a sell-off, while investors await a European Central Bank meeting for clues on future policy path. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,695.36 an ounce by 0040 GMT, hovering above a one-month low of $1,684.40 hit in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper steadied on Thursday after five days of gains fuelled by hopes that U.S. lawmakers would forge a last minute plan to avert a looming "fiscal cliff", building on optimism over accelerating growth in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.22 percent to $8,057 a tonne by 0153 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session when it hit its highest since Oct. 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Weakness in U.S. gasoline futures weighed on oil prices on Wednesday after data showed a sharp rise in U.S. refined products inventories, while disappointing euro zone and U.S. economic data hurt sentiment about energy demand. Brent January crude fell 53 cents to $109.31 a barrel by 1:06 p.m. EST (1806 GMT), having fallen as low as $108.65. The session peak of $110.57 was a penny below the 50-day moving average. U.S. January crude was down 30 cents at $88.20 a barrel, having swung from $87.46 to $89.05. That price trajectory took crude futures either side of the 50-day moving average of $88.43. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)