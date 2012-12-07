--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,074.04 +39.55 Nikkei 9,564.33 +19.17 NASDAQ 2,989.27 +15.57 FTSE 5,901.42 +9.34 S&P 500 1,413.94 +4.88 Hang Seng 22,350.09 +100.62 SPI 200 Fut 4,528.00 +13.00 CRB Index 295.77 -2.17 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.5908 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.775 +0.003 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2967 1.2971 Yen US$ 82.47 82.50 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1703.01 Silver (Lon) 33.08 Gold (NY) 1704.7 Light Crude 86.53 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, a day ahead of the key monthly jobs report, as a rebound in shares of Apple helped boost technology shares. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.55 points, or 0.30 percent, to 13,074.04 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 4.66 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,413.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.57 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 2,989.27. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a two-month high on Thursday, fuelled by risk-sensitive stocks, but lagged European peers as wary investors met resistance around previous year highs. At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 9.34 points at 5,901.42. The index's 0.2 percent rise lagged the German DAX and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, up 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively and both posting highs for the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average held steady on Friday, ahead of U.S. jobs data, after closing above the key 9,500-mark for the first time in seven months in the previous session. The Nikkei was flat at 9,548.21 after entering "overbought" territory on Thursday, with its 14-day relative strength index at 70.5. Seventy or above is deemed overbought, which often signals a possible pullback in the near term. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to open slightly higher on Friday, with financial counters buoying index gains and Prada jumping 4.7 percent after stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 22,294.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent. Both benchmarks looked set for a third-straight weekly gain. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY/TOKYO - The euro languished at one-week lows against the dollar on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European Central Bank painted a bleak outlook for the euro zone and discussed cutting interest rates. The dollar also held almost flat against the yen at 82.50 yen, stuck in a triangle holding pattern after having hit a 7-1/2-month high of 82.84 yen last month on expectations of a more aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasury yields dipped to near their lowest in three weeks on Thursday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve will announce a new bond purchase program when it meets next week. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 7/32 in price to yield 1.57 percent, down from 1.59 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds gained 20/32 in price to yield 2.75 percent, down from 2.78 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold nudged higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session when bullion was boosted by prospects of future interest cuts by the European Central Bank, but the precious metal was headed for its second straight week of decline. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,701.56 an ounce by 0029 GMT, on course for a 0.8-percent loss for the week in its second weekly drop. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper was steady on Friday and was set to close the week little changed as traders focused on the United States for progress in talks to avert a looming fiscal crisis and a crucial jobs report. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,007 a tonne by 0105 GMT, little changed from the previous session when it fell nearly one percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Thursday as the downside risk to the euro zone economic outlook reinforced worries about demand for petroleum, while uncertainty about budget negotiations in the United States continued to stoke investor caution. Brent January crude fell $1.76 to $107.05 a barrel by 1633 GMT), having slumped as low as $106.80. U.S. January crude was down $1.80 at $86.08 a barrel, having fallen as low as $85.77 during the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)