--------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,169.88 +14.75 Nikkei 9,506.29 -27.46 NASDAQ 2,986.96 +2.96 FTSE 5,921.63 +7.23 S&P 500 1,417.38 -0.69 Hang Seng 22,346.74 +63.02 SPI 200 Fut 4,572.00 +5.00 CRB Index 293.76 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6130 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.796 -0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2936 1.2937 Yen US$ 82.39 82.41 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1709.50 Silver (Lon) 33.08 Gold (NY) 1711.2 Light Crude 85.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday as technology shares bounced back after recent weakness and McDonald's posted strong monthly sales. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.75 points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,169.88 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.48 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to 1,418.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 8.92 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 2,986.96. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose to its highest closing level in nearly 9 months on Monday, with many traders betting that worries over Italy would fail to halt a traditional year-end equities rally. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed up 0.1 percent, or 7.23 points higher, at 5,921.63 points - its highest close since finishing at 5,961.11 points on March 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday as investors, cautious over signs that the market is overbought after a 10 percent rally over the past month, took profits on export-focused firms. The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 9,517.00. Its 14-day relative strength index stands at 68.11. A level of 70 or above is deemed overbought, and can often signal a pullback in the near term. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares of premium liquor producer Kweichow Moutai rose as much as 4 percent in early trade on Tuesday after it said that it does not use any additives in its products. Its statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange came after an anonymous online post on Sina.com over the weekend claimed that a lab report done by a Hong Kong testing agency showed excessive amounts of a harmful chemical in the company's liquor. Moutai shares were untraded all of Monday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro extended its recovery from a two-week low on Tuesday as nerves calmed over Italy's latest political turmoil and the prospects of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve pinned down the dollar. The common currency stood at $1.2940, having climbed off a low around $1.2880 plumbed on Monday. It has risen some 0.5 percent from Friday's two-week trough around $1.2876. Immediate resistance is seen at $1.2973, a level representing the 38.2 percent retracement of its Dec. 5-7 fall. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Monday as concerns over protracted budget negotiations in Washington were offset by investors pushing for price concessions ahead of $66 billion of debt sales this week. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 1.63 percent, up slightly from 1.62 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds were 2/32 lower with their yields little changed from Friday at 2.81 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold held steady above $1,710 an ounce on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where policy makers are expected to announce more stimulus measures, seen to support gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold was little changed at $1,710.70 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after rising to a one-week high of $1,717.20 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper eased on Tuesday from near two-month highs struck the previous session, as gains on signs of recovery in top consumer China's growth momentum were capped by concerns over a lack of resolution to a looming U.S. fiscal crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.35 percent to $8,111.50 a tonne by 0108 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session when it hit its highest since Oct. 19 at $8,159 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil prices rose slightly on Monday after Chinese data showed oil imports increased last month, a sign of robust demand for commodities in the world's No. 2 oil consuming country. Brent for January delivery rose 31 cents to settle at $107.33 per barrel, while U.S.-traded West Texas Intermediate fell 37 cents to $85.56 per barrel, posting a fifth day of losses. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)