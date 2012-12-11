--------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,169.88 +14.75 Nikkei 9,506.29 -27.46
NASDAQ 2,986.96 +2.96 FTSE 5,921.63 +7.23
S&P 500 1,417.38 -0.69 Hang Seng 22,346.74 +63.02
SPI 200 Fut 4,572.00 +5.00 CRB Index 293.76 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.6130 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.796 -0.001
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2936 1.2937 Yen US$ 82.39 82.41
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1709.50 Silver (Lon) 33.08
Gold (NY) 1711.2 Light Crude 85.55
----------------------------------------------------------------
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday as technology
shares bounced back after recent weakness and McDonald's posted
strong monthly sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.75 points, or
0.11 percent, to 13,169.88 at the close. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index inched up just 0.48 of a point, or 0.03
percent, to 1,418.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index
advanced 8.92 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 2,986.96.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose to its highest
closing level in nearly 9 months on Monday, with many traders
betting that worries over Italy would fail to halt a traditional
year-end equities rally.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed up 0.1 percent, or
7.23 points higher, at 5,921.63 points - its highest close since
finishing at 5,961.11 points on March 19.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday as
investors, cautious over signs that the market is overbought
after a 10 percent rally over the past month, took profits on
export-focused firms.
The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 9,517.00. Its
14-day relative strength index stands at 68.11. A level of 70 or
above is deemed overbought, and can often signal a pullback in
the near term.
- - - -
HONG KONG- Shares of premium liquor producer Kweichow
Moutai rose as much as 4 percent in early trade on
Tuesday after it said that it does not use any additives in its
products.
Its statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange came after an
anonymous online post on Sina.com over the weekend claimed that
a lab report done by a Hong Kong testing agency showed excessive
amounts of a harmful chemical in the company's liquor.
Moutai shares were untraded all of Monday.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The euro extended its recovery from a two-week low
on Tuesday as nerves calmed over Italy's latest political
turmoil and the prospects of more stimulus from the Federal
Reserve pinned down the dollar.
The common currency stood at $1.2940, having climbed
off a low around $1.2880 plumbed on Monday. It has risen some
0.5 percent from Friday's two-week trough around $1.2876.
Immediate resistance is seen at $1.2973, a level representing
the 38.2 percent retracement of its Dec. 5-7 fall.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on
Monday as concerns over protracted budget negotiations in
Washington were offset by investors pushing for price
concessions ahead of $66 billion of debt sales this week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
1/32 lower in price to yield 1.63 percent, up slightly from 1.62
percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds were 2/32
lower with their yields little changed from Friday at 2.81
percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold held steady above $1,710 an ounce on
Tuesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where policy
makers are expected to announce more stimulus measures, seen to
support gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,710.70 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, after rising to a one-week high of $1,717.20 in the
previous session.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper eased on Tuesday from near
two-month highs struck the previous session, as gains on signs
of recovery in top consumer China's growth momentum were capped
by concerns over a lack of resolution to a looming U.S. fiscal
crisis.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.35 percent to $8,111.50 a tonne by 0108 GMT,
reversing gains from the previous session when it hit its
highest since Oct. 19 at $8,159 a tonne.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil prices rose slightly on Monday after
Chinese data showed oil imports increased last month, a sign of
robust demand for commodities in the world's No. 2 oil consuming
country.
Brent for January delivery rose 31 cents to settle at
$107.33 per barrel, while U.S.-traded West Texas Intermediate
fell 37 cents to $85.56 per barrel, posting a fifth day
of losses.
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)