------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,235.39 +100.38 Nikkei 9,937.44 +108.56 NASDAQ 3,010.60 +39.27 FTSE 5,912.15 -9.61 S&P 500 1,430.36 +16.78 Hang Seng 22,499.93 -13.68 SPI 200 Fut 4,593.00 +20.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7839 +0.011 US 30 YR Bond 2.9579 +0.013 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3169 1.3171 Yen US$ 83.96 83.98 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1699.41 Silver (Lon) 32.43 Gold (NY) 1700.9 Light Crude 87.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended at its highest level in almost two months on Monday on rising hopes that negotiations over the "fiscal cliff" were making progress and that a deal could be reached in days. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 100.38 points, or 0.76 percent, at 13,235.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.78 points, or 1.19 percent, at 1,430.36, its highest close since Oct. 22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 39.27 points, or 1.32 percent, at 3,010.60. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Big falls by temporary power firm Aggreko and market heavyweight Vodafone weighed on Britain's top shares on Monday as the final full trading week of 2012 got off to a lacklustre start. In London, the FTSE 100 closed down 9.61 points or 0.2 percent at 5,912.15, albeit bouncing off session lows below the psychologically important 5,900 late in the afternoon as Wall Street put in a firm early performance. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Tuesday, extending the previous session's gains after the conservative Liberal Democratic Party won a landslide election, although investors took profit on power companies. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 9,882.68 in mid-morning after gaining 0.9 percent to its highest close in 8-1/2 months on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong-Shares were set for a mildly higher open on Tuesday following a strong close on Wall Street and on expectations of a sustained rebound in China's domestic markets. The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 22,525.5. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 0.3 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The yen steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after skidding to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in over a year and a half in the previous session, while the euro held its ground on hope of progress in the U.S. "fiscal cliff" impasse. The dollar was nearly unchanged from late North American levels at 83.86 yen, after rising as high as 84.48 yen in the previous session, its highest since April 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday as U.S. politicians negotiated ways to avert tax hikes and spending cuts that investors fear would hurt economic growth next year. Amid the hints of possible progress, U.S. 10-year Treasury prices slipped 9/32, their yields rising 4 basis points from late Friday to 1.74 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold struggled to break resistance at $1,700 an ounce on Tuesday, with many investors stood on the sidelines in the penultimate week of the year, watching U.S. lawmakers inch towards a deal to avert fiscal calamity. Spot gold was little changed at $1,699.14 an ounce by 0217 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,700.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Monday, lifted by progress in talks to avert the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" and as U.S. regulators rubber stamped a new investment product for the metal that could eat into supply. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up to $8,077.75 a tonne by 0123 GMT For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices dipped on Monday while U.S. oil futures rose as news of a key U.S. pipeline expansion will be completed next month and optimism about a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" prompted spread trading between the two contracts. Brent crude futures fell 32 cents to $107.86 a barrel at 1:58 p.m. EST (1858 GMT), having swung from $107.72 to $108.50. The front-month U.S. January crude rose 62 cents to $87.35 a barrel, with prices finding some resistance after briefly topping the 50-day moving average at $87.66 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)