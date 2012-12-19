--------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,350.96 +115.57 Nikkei 1,0050.32+127.31 NASDAQ 3,054.53 +43.93 FTSE 5,935.90 +23.75 S&P 500 1,446.79 +16.43 Hang Seng 22,639.83 +147.32 SPI 200 Fut 4,631.00 +29.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8083 -0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.992 -0.009 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3250 1.3251 Yen US$ 84.24 84.25 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1675.30 Silver (Lon) 31.75 Gold (NY) 1676.7 Light Crude 87.89 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on strong volume on Tuesday, capping off the S&P 500's best two-day run in a month, on confidence that a deal would be struck in Washington to avoid painful spending cuts and tax hikes that could hurt the economy The Dow Jones industrial average rose 115.57 points, or 0.87 percent, to 13,350.96 at the close. The S&P 500 gained 16.43 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,446.79. The Nasdaq Composite added 43.93 points, or 1.46 percent, to 3,054.53. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index rose on Tuesday, led by gains in risk-sensitive commodity issues on signs of progress towards a political compromise on the U.S. "fiscal cliff". The FTSE 100 closed up 23.75 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,935.90 but failed to hold above last week's 9-month closing peak of 5,945.85 which was within 20 points of its 2012 high. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose above the 10,000 mark for the first time since early April on Wednesday, led by exporters like Toyota Motor Corp, as signs of progress in U.S. fiscal talks and expectations of aggressive monetary policy under a new Japanese government boosted sentiment. The Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at 10,035.69 by midmorning after rising as high as 10,060.93 earlier, its highest level since April 3. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares are set to open at their highest since August 2011 on Wednesday, lifted by riskier plays on elevated hopes of imminent progress on a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" of painful cuts and tax hikes that could hurt the U.S. economy. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 22,654.7, its highest level since Aug. 1, 2011. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to start up 0.8 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro hovered at multi-month highs against the dollar and yen on Wednesday, having extended recent gains as tentative signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks bolstered demand for riskier assets. The Australian dollar, however, barely budged in part because currency speculators were already holding record long positions in the currency. The euro was at $1.3224, not far off the overnight high of $1.3238 -- a level not seen since May. Against the yen, it fetched 111.35, having scaled a 14-month peak around 111.48, near the Oct 2011 high of 111.57. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. 30-year Treasuries bond prices fell a full point on Tuesday as increased optimism that lawmakers would reach a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" reduced demand for safe haven bonds. The bonds were last down 27/32 in price to yield 2.99 percent, after rising as high as 3.001 percent. The debt closed on Monday at yields of 2.95 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold regained strength on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar weakened against the euro, but the metal was still within sight of its weakest in nearly four months after signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks dented its safe haven appeal. Gold added $5.85 an ounce to $1,675.39 by 0032 GMT after falling to $1,661.01 on Tuesday, its lowest since August on technical selling and growing hopes U.S. legislators are closer to reaching a deal that would avert a fiscal crisis next month. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Wednesday as lawmakers in the United States closed in on a deal to avert expiring tax cuts and spending increases that could tip the world's top economy back into recession. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,035.50 a tonne by 0124 GMT, up 0.14 percent and reversing small losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as signs of progress on talks to resolve the U.S. budget crisis eased concerns the world's top economy could slip into recession. Front-month Brent crude oil prices rose $1.12 to $108.76 a barrel by 2:06 p.m. (1906 GMT), briefly topping the 14-day moving average of $108.87 a barrel. January U.S. crude oil futures gained 57 cents to trade at $87.77 a barrel, breaking above the 50-day moving average of $87.64 a barrel after testing that level during Monday's trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)