-----------------(9:00 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,938.11 -158.20 Nikkei 10,395.18 +72.20 NASDAQ 2,960.31 -25.59 FTSE 5,925.37 -28.93 S&P 500 1,402.43 -15.67 Hang Seng 22,677.70 +11.50 SPI 200 Fut 4,624.00 -22.00 CRB Index 294.78 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7009 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.868 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3210 1.3212 Yen US$ 85.97 86.98 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1660.44 Silver (Lon) 30.19 Gold (NY) 1661.4 Light Crude 90.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Equity futures were slightly higher on Sunday night as talks continued in Washington over resolving the "fiscal cliff." While the Senate will not vote Sunday night on any bill to avoid a series of $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts, as many had hoped, negotiations continued between lawmakers and the White House. The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 each lost 1.9 percent last week, after stocks fell for five straight sessions, which marked the S&P 500's longest losing streak in three months. Equities have largely performed well in the last two months despite constant chatter about the fiscal cliff, but the last few days shows a bit of increased worry. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index had its worst one-day fall in more than a month on Friday on worries over a U.S. budget deadlock, although most traders still expected an eventual U.S deal to push equities up in January. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 0.5 percent, or 28.93 points lower, at 5,925.37 points, marking its worst intraday fall since losing 0.6 percent on November 26. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed to a 21-month high on Friday, posting its best yearly gain since 2005, as rising expectations of aggressive monetary stimulus under new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe weakened the yen and bolstered exporters' shares. The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 10,395.18 on the last trading day of the year, after touching its highest level since March 10, 2011, in intraday trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to open weaker on Monday, dragged down by a 1.5 percent decline in New World Development in the last trading session of the year. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 22,584.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start 0.4 percent lower. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE- The yen held above a two-year low versus the dollar on Monday but remained on track for its largest annual drop in seven years, pressured by expectations for more forceful monetary easing by the Bank of Japan. The dollar last stood at 85.91 yen, having retreated from Friday's high of 86.64 yen, which was the greenback's strongest level versus the Japanese currency since August 2010. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasury debt prices rose for a third consecutive session on Friday on safe-haven buying as hopes faded for a deal to avoid tax hikes and spending cuts that could throw the U.S. economy back into recession. Benchmark 10-year notes traded 12/32 higher in price, with yields falling to 1.69 percent, marking the lowest in two weeks and down from 1.73 percent late Thursday. Benchmark notes posted their biggest daily dip in yield in over seven weeks and were down about eight basis points on the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold ticked up after the euro firmed against the dollar, but wary investors stayed on the sidelines as last-ditch attempts by U.S. lawmakers to resolve a fiscal crisis seemed to be getting nowhere. Gold added $1.25 an ounce to $1,656.64 by 0004 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper inched up on Monday and was on track for an annual rise of 4 percent, but concerns about the absence of a deal to avert a U.S. "fiscal cliff" even as the deadline draws near is expected to keep a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.3 percent to $7,907 a tonne by 0101 GMT, but was headed for a 1 percent drop this month. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE- Oil slipped on Monday for a third straight session, with Brent holding above $110 per barrel, on worries the United States may not reach a deal by Jan. 1 to prevent a fiscal crisis that could erode fuel demand at the world's largest oil consumer. Brent crude fell 30 cents to $110.32 a barrel by 0234 GMT after hitting a low of $110.08 earlier in the session. U.S. crude was at $90.59, down 21 cents. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)