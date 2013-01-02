-----------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,624.00 -22.0 NZSX 50 4,066.51 -14.39 DJIA 13,104.14 +166.03 Nikkei 10,395.18 +72.20 NASDAQ 3,109.51 +59.20 FTSE 5,897.81 -27.56 S&P 500 1,426.19 +23.76 Hang Seng 23,075.10 +418.0 SPI 200 Fut 1,426.19 +23.76 CRB Index 296.01 +1.23 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.756 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.952 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3287 1.3289 Yen US$ 87.17 87.19 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1676.29 Silver (Lon) 30.47 Gold (NY) 1677.30 Light Crude 92.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed out 2012 on Monday with their strongest day in more than a month, putting the S&P 500 up 13.4 percent for the year, as lawmakers in Washington closed in on a resolution to the "fiscal cliff" negotiations. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Weakness in risk-sensitive banks, miners, and energy stocks pulled Britain's leading shares lower on Monday, the final trading session of 2012. The market was closed on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Japanese market has been closed since Dec. 28. - - - - HONG KONG - Shares started 2013 at a 19-month high on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index buoyed by a 2.9 percent rise for Chinese steel-to-property conglomerate Citic Pacific. The Hang Seng Index rose 1.9 percent at 23,082.06. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 2.9 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The safe haven dollar fell on Wednesday as the U.S. House of Representatives seemed to take a step closer to striking a last-minute deal to avoid triggering a fiscal crunch that could threaten the global economy. The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to vote on the Senate's "fiscal cliff" bill, Democratic Representative Alcee Hastings said on Tuesday, increasing the odds that Congress will stave off steep tax hikes and spending cuts. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Monday with long, 30-year bonds falling over a point in price as lawmakers in Washington came closer to reaching an agreement to avert the "fiscal cliff." The market was closed on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold rebounded from intraday lows on Wednesday after last-minute talks to end the U.S. "fiscal cliff" crisis showed signs of progress. A weaker U.S. dollar also lifted gold, which was likely to rise further as equities firmed on hopes the House of Representatives would vote to avert tax rises and spending cuts that are technically already in force, and prevent the country from plunging into recession. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rose to a two-week high on Wednesday on upbeat Chinese data, extending a 4.4-percent rise in 2012, while investors waited to see if U.S. lawmakers would strike a last-minute deal to avert devastating tax hikes and spending cuts. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.2 percent to $8,020.75 a tonne by 0131 GMT. It climbed to as high as $8,025, its highest since Dec. 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude extended gains on Wednesday, staying above $111 a barrel as the U.S. Congress moved closer to a deal to avert a fiscal crisis, while promising data from top energy consumer China also supported prices. The U.S. House of Representatives looked set to end the "fiscal cliff" crisis in a vote later in the day on a bipartisan deal meant to prevent Washington from pushing the world's biggest economy into recession. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)