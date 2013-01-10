-----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,390.51 +61.66 Nikkei 10,677.74 +99.17
NASDAQ 3,105.81 +14.00 FTSE 6,098.65 +45.02
S&P 500 1,461.02 +3.87 Hang Seng 23,218.47 +221.56
SPI 200 Fut 4,685.00 +7.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.878 +0.018 US 30 YR Bond 3.0788 +0.017
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
EUR US$ 1.3046 1.3048 Yen US$ 88.04 88.06
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1656.09 Silver (Lon) 30.32
Gold (NY) 1656.5 Light Crude 93.40
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Alcoa's
better-than-expected revenue and a positive outlook boosted
investor confidence ahead of an earnings season expected to show
lacklustre results.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 61.66
points, or 0.46 percent, to 13,390.51. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 3.87 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,461.02. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 14.00 points, or 0.45
percent, to 3,105.81.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip stocks hit their highest level
since May 2008 on Wednesday, with gains led by banking stocks
and miners after a reassuring start to the U.S. earnings season
boosted demand for riskier assets.
The FTSE 100 broke through a near two-year high at
6,105.77 in afternoon trade, following a strong opening on Wall
Street, peaking at 6,112.27, before settling to close up 45.02
points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,098.65.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average advanced on Thursday as
renewed weakness in the yen bolstered shares of exporters, which
have rallied over the past two months on expectations that the
central bank would ease its monetary policy more aggressively.
The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 10,652.84 in
midmorning trade.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Shares are set to start higher on Thursday, with
a local property developer Wharf Holdings, up 2.6
percent, the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index
components.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
23,240.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.1
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The yen was on the defensive near a 2-1/2-year low
on Thursday on expectations Bank of Japan policy will take a
fresh and bold approach to boost inflation later this month.
The yen last stood at 87.97 yen to the dollar, down
slightly from late U.S. levels, and edging near a 2 1/2-year low
of 88.48 yen.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries gave up
gains to trade slightly down after a sale of 10-year notes on
Wednesday that analysts called weak.
Prices for 30-year bonds were down 1/32 to
yield 3.067 percent after the auction. Ten-year notes on the
open market were off 1/32 to yield 1.866 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched lower on Thursday, pressured by a
key resistance level, as investors awaited a rate decision by
the European Central Bank at its policy meeting later in the
day.
Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,655.50 an
ounce by 0028 GMT, under the key resistance of 200-day moving
average at $1.661.05.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper crawled higher on Thursday,
boosted by Chinese trade data that showed exports recovered in
December but expectations of lower copper imports due to ample
stockpile in the world's top metals consumer helped put a lid on
prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
steady at $8,090 a tonne by 0214 GMT, paring early losses to
rise 0.12 percent from the previous session, when it finished
unchanged.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil futures fell slightly on Wednesday after
government data showed U.S. fuel stocks rose sharply last week,
a sign of ample supply in the world's top consumer of oil.
U.S. crude futures for February delivery settled 5
cents lower at $93.10 a barrel, while Brent futures fell
18 cents to $111.76 a barrel.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Complied by Manoj Dharra)