-----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,507.32 +18.89 Nikkei 10,937.62 +136.05 NASDAQ 3,117.68 -7.96 FTSE 6,107.86 -13.72 S&P 500 1,470.68 -1.53 Hang Seng 23,417.05 +3.79 SPI 200 Fut 4,686.00 -3.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8483 0.00 US 30 YR Bond 3.0355 -0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3378 1.3379 Yen US$ 89.17 89.21 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1671.44 Silver (Lon) 31.09 Gold (NY) 1671.4 Light Crude 94.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street dipped on Monday as concerns about demand for Apple products sent shares of the tech heavyweight lower and investors faced a busy week for earnings in what is expected to be an uninspiring quarter. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.89 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,507.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.37 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,470.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.13 points, or 0.26 percent, at 3,117.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading shares fell on Monday after touching a 4-1/2 year high early in the session, with technical analysts noting the index could be set for a minor correction. At the close, the FTSE 100 was down 13.72 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,107.86, having gained more than 2 percent since the start of 2013. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1 percent to a 32-month high on Tuesday, driving the benchmark further into "overbought" territory, as persistent weakness in the yen boosts demand for exporters' shares. The Nikkei rose 110.23 points to 10,911.80, setting its sights on the 11,000-mark, a level not seen since late April 2010. It rose 1.1 percent last week to log its ninth straight week of gains and its longest such winning run since 1988. Monday was a public holiday in Japan. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares are set to start slightly lower on Tuesday, with the market taking a breather after its recent strong showing with property stocks taking the lead. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.11 percent at 23,388.47. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.19 percent lower. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The dollar languished at 11-month lows against the euro on Tuesday after comments from the head of the Federal Reserve suggested the central bank was in no hurry to withdraw monetary stimulus from the world's biggest economy. The euro last traded at $1.3375, having risen as far as $1.3404 in New York. Immediate resistance was seen around $1.3490, a level that had capped the currency last year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday, supported by Federal Reserve purchases of longer-dated bonds, upcoming U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, and the view that comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke later today would reassure markets that the Fed will continue buying bonds for some time to come. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose 6/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.85 percent from 1.87 percent on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Platinum hovered on Tuesday around three-month highs hit in the previous session when supply concerns helped the metal narrow the gap with gold, while gold traded barely changed. Spot gold traded little changed at $1,667.59 an ounce by 0036 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper rebounded on Tuesday from two-week lows hit the session before after comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief suggested the central bank could maintain its monetary easing policy, eroding the dollar. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.34 percent to $8,027 a tonne by 0137 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it fell to its lowest in two weeks at $7,990.25 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil edged up in choppy trading on Monday, seesawing with the U.S. dollar, as investors weighed a statement from Saudi Arabia disputing claims OPEC's largest producer has altered its output policy. Brent February crude rose 62 cents to $111.26 a barrel by 2:08 p.m. EST (1908 GMT), having seesawed either side of the 100-day moving average at $111.02. U.S. February crude was up 3 cents at $93.59 a barrel, having swung from $92.95 to $94.29. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Complied by Manoj Dharra)