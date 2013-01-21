(Repeats to additonal subscribers)
---------------(8:15 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,649.70 +53.68 Nikkei 10,820 -92.71
NASDAQ 3,134.71 -1.30 FTSE 6,154.41 +22.05
S&P 500 1,485.98 +5.04 Hang Seng 23,606.60 +6.71
SPI 200 Fut 4,757.00 +17.00 CRB Index 301.20 +0.86
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.8399 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.026 0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3326 1.3329 Yen US$ 89.73 89.76
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1689.80 Silver (Lon) 32.03
Gold (NY) 1689.7 Light Crude 95.23
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on
Friday as the market registered a third straight week of gains
on a solid start to the quarterly earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.68 points,
or 0.39 percent, at 13,649.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.04 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,485.98. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.30 points, or 0.04
percent, at 3,134.71.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index climbed to its
highest level in more than four years on Friday, as investors
overlooked domestic economic weakness to snap up mining stocks
exposed to the growing Chinese economy.
The FTSE 100 closed up 0.4 percent, or 22.05 points higher,
at 6,154.41 points - its best finish since the start of 2013 and
its highest level since around mid-2008.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in morning
trade on Monday as the Bank of Japan began a two-day policy
meeting, stepping back somewhat after last week's rally to a
32-month high on expectations the central bank will take
aggressive anti-deflation measures.
The Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 10,794.40, moving
further away from a 32-month high of 10,952.31 hit last Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were likely to open lower on
Monday, with China's second-largest telecom equipment maker ZTE
Corp diving 5 percent in pre-market trade after
warning over the weekend of a net $466.6 million loss for 2012.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 23,566 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start down
0.2 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen sank to a fresh 2-1/2 year low against the
greenback on Monday with investors giving the currency a wide
berth in the lead up to a Bank of Japan meeting that could see
the central bank commit to aggressive reflationary policy.
The dollar rose to 90.25, edging past the previous
high around 90.21 set Friday. Immediate resistance is seen near
90.34, the 76.4 percent retracement level of its 2010-2011 fall.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as the
previous session's sell-off lured bargain-minded investors and
dealers bought bonds to exit hedges on the corporate debt issues
they underwrote this week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
11/32 in price at 98-1/32. The yield fell 4 basis points on the
day to 1.845 percent after touching a session high of 1.896
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Monday, reversing losses from
the previous session on signs U.S. lawmakers were making
progress towards an agreement on raising the country's borrowing
limit to avoid a debt default.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,688.21 an ounce by
0043 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent in the previous week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Monday after economic
growth in top metals consumer China picked up pace in the fourth
quarter, although annual growth slowed to its lowest since 1999.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched up by 0.17 percent to $8,075 a tonne by 0113 GMT. It hit
a one-week high of $8,130 a tonne in the previous session before
closing little changed.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday, recovering from an
earlier dip after news that the U.S. House of Representatives
will consider a bill to raise the debt ceiling enough to allow
the country to pay its bills for another three months.
Brent March crude rose 79 cents to close the week
at$111.89 a barrel, having risen from around $107 a barrel in
early December.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)