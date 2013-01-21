(Repeats to additonal subscribers) ---------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,649.70 +53.68 Nikkei 10,820 -92.71 NASDAQ 3,134.71 -1.30 FTSE 6,154.41 +22.05 S&P 500 1,485.98 +5.04 Hang Seng 23,606.60 +6.71 SPI 200 Fut 4,757.00 +17.00 CRB Index 301.20 +0.86 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8399 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.026 0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3326 1.3329 Yen US$ 89.73 89.76 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1689.80 Silver (Lon) 32.03 Gold (NY) 1689.7 Light Crude 95.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as the market registered a third straight week of gains on a solid start to the quarterly earnings season. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.68 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,649.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.04 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,485.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.30 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,134.71. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index climbed to its highest level in more than four years on Friday, as investors overlooked domestic economic weakness to snap up mining stocks exposed to the growing Chinese economy. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.4 percent, or 22.05 points higher, at 6,154.41 points - its best finish since the start of 2013 and its highest level since around mid-2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in morning trade on Monday as the Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting, stepping back somewhat after last week's rally to a 32-month high on expectations the central bank will take aggressive anti-deflation measures. The Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 10,794.40, moving further away from a 32-month high of 10,952.31 hit last Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were likely to open lower on Monday, with China's second-largest telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp diving 5 percent in pre-market trade after warning over the weekend of a net $466.6 million loss for 2012. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 23,566 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start down 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen sank to a fresh 2-1/2 year low against the greenback on Monday with investors giving the currency a wide berth in the lead up to a Bank of Japan meeting that could see the central bank commit to aggressive reflationary policy. The dollar rose to 90.25, edging past the previous high around 90.21 set Friday. Immediate resistance is seen near 90.34, the 76.4 percent retracement level of its 2010-2011 fall. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as the previous session's sell-off lured bargain-minded investors and dealers bought bonds to exit hedges on the corporate debt issues they underwrote this week. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 11/32 in price at 98-1/32. The yield fell 4 basis points on the day to 1.845 percent after touching a session high of 1.896 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Monday, reversing losses from the previous session on signs U.S. lawmakers were making progress towards an agreement on raising the country's borrowing limit to avoid a debt default. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,688.21 an ounce by 0043 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent in the previous week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Monday after economic growth in top metals consumer China picked up pace in the fourth quarter, although annual growth slowed to its lowest since 1999. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up by 0.17 percent to $8,075 a tonne by 0113 GMT. It hit a one-week high of $8,130 a tonne in the previous session before closing little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday, recovering from an earlier dip after news that the U.S. House of Representatives will consider a bill to raise the debt ceiling enough to allow the country to pay its bills for another three months. Brent March crude rose 79 cents to close the week at$111.89 a barrel, having risen from around $107 a barrel in early December. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)