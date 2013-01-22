-----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,649.70 0.00 Nikkei 10,705.53 -42.21 NASDAQ 3,134.71 0.00 FTSE 6,180.98 +26.57 S&P 500 1,485.98 0.00 Hang Seng 23,591.09 -2.07 SPI 200 Fut 4,740.00 -3.00 CRB Index 301.20 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.840 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.026 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3309 1.3310 Yen US$ 89.41 89.43 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1691.36 Silver (Lon) 31.98 Gold (NY) 1691.3 Light Crude 95.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 scaled fresh 4-1/2 year peaks on Monday, with signs of progress in U.S. budget talks encouraging investors' shift from low-yielding government bonds into higher risk, higher return equities. The FTSE 100 closed up 26.57 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,180.98, its highest finish since mid-2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average crept higher before the end of a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Tuesday which is expected to set a 2 percent inflation target and introduce more aggressive easing steps to boost growth. The Nikkei edged up 0.4 percent to 10,795.12 by mid-morning, with investors unwilling to play their hands before the BOJ announcement. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to open flat on Tuesday, with strength in HSBC Holdings offset by weakness in the Chinese banking and property sectors. The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 23,596.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen's recent violent selloff came to an abrupt halt Tuesday as investors waited to see if the Bank of Japan would deliver its most aggressive effort yet to beat years of economic stagnation, or disappoint as so often in the past. The dollar bought 89.63 yen, having peaked at a 2-1/2 year high of 90.25 on Monday. Since Dec. 4, the dollar has rallied an eye-watering 10 percent on the yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as investors waited to see whether the Bank of Japan would shift to more aggressive monetary stimulus at the end of a policy meeting as widely expected, while a tax hike on Indian gold imports had little impact. Spot gold traded unchanged at $1,689.50 an ounce by 0023 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper climbed on Tuesday on growing confidence in the strength of China's economic recovery ahead of an early gauge of manufacturing activity this week, while expected easing from the Bank of Japan also whet investor appetite for risk. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rallied 0.33 percent to $8,081.25 a tonne by 0107 GMT, after closing the last session little changed. Prices have struggled to find momentum since hitting a 2-1/2-month high near $8,250 a tonne in early January. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL LONDON - Brent crude oil slipped below $112 on Monday, ending a three-day rally as economic worries and concerns about oversupply offset fears of unrest in North Africa. Brent futures for March slipped 39 cents to $111.50 per barrel by 1506 GMT. U.S. crude shed 40 cents to $95.16 per barrel after touching a four-month high last week. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)