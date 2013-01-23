-----------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,712.21 +62.51 Nikkei 10,627.46 -82.47 NASDAQ 3,143.18 +8.47 FTSE 6,179.17 -1.81 S&P 500 1,492.56 +6.58 Hang Seng 23,635.45 -20.66 SPI 200 Fut 4,752.00 +10.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.839 -0.004 US 30 YR Bond 3.023 -0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3314 1.3317 Yen US$ 88.64 89.68 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1692.61 Silver (Lon) 32.13 Gold (NY) 1692.5 Light Crude 96.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - Bank and commodity shares led the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index to a fresh five-year closing high on Tuesday on hopes that the global economy continues to mend. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.51 points, or 0.46 percent, to 13,712.21 at the close. The S&P 500 gained 6.58 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,492.56. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.47 points or 0.27 percent, to 3,143.18. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index eased a touch on Tuesday stalling after a recent push up to its highest level in four-and-a-half years, weighed by falls in financials and mining stocks. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 1.81 points, or 0.03 percent at 6,179.17 points, retreating after having hit a fresh 2013 peak at 6,184.02 in early trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, heading for a third straight day of decline after the Bank of Japan's latest aggressive easing fell short of some expectations for immediate action, triggering profit-taking in exporters such as automakers. The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 10,627.46 by the midday break, after falling as much as 1.6 percent in early morning trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares are set to start higher on Wednesday, with a 4 percent jump in Chinese shipper Cosco Pacific helping buoy the Hang Seng Index to its highest in more than 19 months. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 23,700.5, its highest since June 1, 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The yen held firm on Wednesday, having posted its biggest one-day gain in around eight months on the greenback as investors cut bearish bets on the currency following the Bank of Japan's latest move to spur the economy. As a result, investors were quick to slash short positions in the yen, sending the dollar skidding to 88.75 yen from a 2-1/2 year high of 90.25. The fall of some 1 percent was the greenback's biggest one-day slide versus the yen since May For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were trading little changed on Tuesday as a U.S. Republican proposal for a limited rise in the debt ceiling curbed demand for safe-haven assets. In the meantime, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday were trading 1/32 higher in price with their yield little changed from late Friday at 1.84 percent. The U.S. Treasury market was closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Wednesday, holding near a one-month high hit in the previous session after its appeal as an inflation hedge was bolstered when the Bank of Japan announced aggressive monetary stimulus. Spot gold had inched up 0.1 percent to $1,693.85 an ounce by 0033 GMT, on course for a third straight session of gains. It hit a one-month high of $1695.76 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper steadied on Wednesday, remaining close to its highest in more than a week hit the previous session after the Bank of Japan announced aggressive monetary stimulus, while physical buying in China was modest ahead of next month's holidays. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $8,130.075 a tonne by 0103 GMT, little changed from the previous session. It gained 1 percent on Tuesday and hit its highest since Jan. 11 at $8,144.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures rose 68 cents to settle at $96.24 a barrel on Tuesday, gaining early on the Bank of Japan's pledge to launch an economic stimulus effort and further supported by gains in the U.S. stock market. Brent crude futures settled up 71 cents at $112.42 a barrel, For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)