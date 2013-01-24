----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose for a sixth day on Wednesday
after stronger-than-expected profits from IBM and Google but the
rally could be halted as Apple's after-hours miss sent its
shares lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.12 points or
0.49 percent, to 13,779.33, the S&P 500 gained 2.25
points or 0.15 percent, to 1,494.81, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 10.49 points or 0.33 percent, to 3,153.67.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index hit the 6,200 level
for the first time since May 2008 on Wednesday after Unilever
got the UK earnings season off to an encouraging start, sending
its stock to a record high.
The FTSE 100 saw a late surge that briefly took it
above the psychologically significant 6,200 level. It closed up
18.47 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,197.64 with Unilever
accounting for 3.5 points of the index gain.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average seesawed in early trade
on Wednesday as investors sought bargains after three straight
days of declines, but disappointing sales figures for Apple
put Japanese suppliers for the iPhone under pressure.
The Nikkei nudged down 0.2 percent to 10,464.43
after shedding 2.1 percent on Wednesday to a three-week closing
low, as investors locked in profits after disappointment the
Bank of Japan did not announce more immediate action on Tuesday.
Hong Kong - Shares are likely to open slightly lower on
Thursday ahead of a private preliminary survey of January
manufacturing activity in China expected shortly after the
market open.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 23,585.10 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down
0.7 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen's rebound came to an abrupt halt on
Thursday with investors wary about cutting bearish bets further
amid expectations the Bank of Japan will come under renewed
pressure to ease policy.
For its part, the U.S. dollar did climb back to 88.58 yen
from a one-week trough of 88.06. On Monday, the greenback
rose to a 2-1/2 year high of 90.25.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose marginally on
Wednesday with support from safe-haven buying on worries over
the pace of global growth and uncertainty given the United
States is on track for divisive negotiations on spending cuts
and the budget deficit.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 7/32 higher
in price to yield 1.82 percent, down from 1.84 percent late
Tuesday. Yields have been relatively range-bound, holding
between 1.80 and 1.90 percent for over a week.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched down on Thursday, pulling further
away from a one-month high hit earlier in the week, as
increasing confidence in the global economic recovery
dulled bullion's appeal as a safe haven investment.
Spot gold had edged down 0.2 percent to $1,682.51 an
ounce by 0032 GMT, off a one-month peak of $1,695.76 hit on
Tuesday.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Thursday but down
from 11-day highs reached the session before, after mixed
signals on the U.S. economy and as traders eyed key Chinese data
for further signs of recovery in the world's top metals
consumer.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
steady at $8,100 a tonne by 0105 GMT, almost unchanged from the
previous session when it slipped by a third of a percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures edged up and U.S. crude
dipped on Wednesday in choppy trading as improving British
employment data lent support, while a lower economic growth
forecast from the IMF limited gains.
Brent March crude was up 27 cents at $112.69 a
barrel at 11:53 a.m. EST (1653 GMT).
U.S. March crude was down 25 cents at $96.43 a
barrel, having swung from $96.20 to $96.92.
