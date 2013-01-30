----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,954.42 +72.49 Nikkei 10,990.77 +124.05 NASDAQ 3,153.66 -0.64 FTSE 6,339.19 +44.78 S&P 500 1,507.84 +7.66 Hang Seng 23,897.87 +242.70 SPI 200 Fut 4,854.00 +0.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.018 +0.054 US 30 YR Bond 3.202 +0.019 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3493 1.3494 Yen US$ 90.94 90.98 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1664.01 Silver (Lon) 31.42 Gold (NY) 1663.4 Light Crude 97.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by defensive sectors, in a sign the cash piles recently moving into the market are being put to use by cautious investors to pick up more gains. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 72.49 points, or 0.52 percent, at 13,954.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.66 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,507.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.64 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,153.66. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index hit new 4-1/2 year peaks on Tuesday, with a strong rally in miners outweighing concerns about continuing problems in the banking sector. The benchmark UK index closed up 44.78 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,339.19, posting its best finish since May 2008 as traders used a mid-session dip as an attractive entry point. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, led by gains in Softbank Corp and Yahoo Japan Corp on optimistic profit expectations while earnings-related news dominated the market as investors awaited trading cues from the corporate sector. The Nikkei added 0.8 percent to 10,952.37, not far from a 32-month high of 11,002.86 reached on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares are set to start at their highest intra-day level since May 2011 on Wednesday, helped by gains of 1.2 percent for heavyweights China Construction Bank and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd. The Hang Seng Index is set to open up 0.5 percent at 23,767.3, its highest intra-day level since early May 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- Euro bulls were battling to break 14-month peaks versus the dollar on Wednesday and trip option barriers at $1.3500, while the yen stayed under pressure on the belief that true reflation in Japan would require a much weaker currency. In contrast, the European Central Bank seems disinclined to ease any further - giving the euro something of an yield advantage. The single currency made the most of it, rising to $1.3490 and having been as high as $1.3497. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices deepened losses following an auction of $35 billion of five-year Treasury notes on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 7/32 lower in price to yield 1.99 percent, up from 1.96 percent late Monday. The notes had been trading 5/32 lower in price directly ahead of the auction. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, holding just above a key resistance level on support from a sluggish dollar as investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep its loose monetary policy at a meeting ending later in the day. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,664.11 an ounce by 0032 GMT, above the key 200-day moving average at $1,662.92. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper rose to a one-week top on Wednesday, rising for a third straight session as strong U.S housing data reinforced hopes that an economic recovery was gathering pace, although caution over a Federal Reserve policy meeting capped gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.48 percent to $8,141.75 a tonne by 0140 GMT, after earlier hitting $8,147.25 -- its highest since Jan. 23. LME copper closed up 0.66 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose 1 percent on Tuesday after U.S. data indicated a strengthening housing market, bolstering hopes of accelerating economic growth and fuel demand. Brent crude rose 1 percent to $114.44 per barrel 1700 GMT, while U.S. crude gained more than 1.3 percent to $97.76, just off its session high of $97.82. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)