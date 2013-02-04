---------------(8:45 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,009.79 +149.21 Nikkei 11,245.37 +54.03
NASDAQ 3,179.10 +36.97 FTSE 6,347.24 +70.36
S&P 500 1,513.17 +15.06 Hang Seng 23,721.84 -7.69
SPI 200 Fut 4,903.00 +24.00 CRB Index 305.07 +1.09
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.043 +0.018 US 30 YR Bond 3.228 +0.011
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3628 1.3631 Yen US$ 92.71 92.72
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1671.36 Silver (Lon) 31.81
Gold (NY) 1672.3 Light Crude 97.56
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday,
with the Dow closing above 14,000 for the first time since
October 2007, after jobs and manufacturing data showed the
economy's recovery remains on track.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 149.21
points, or 1.08 percent, at 14,009.79. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 15.06 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,513.17.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36.97 points, or 1.18
percent, at 3,179.10.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index rebounded on Friday from
sharp falls in the previous session, with good earnings and an
optimistic global economic outlook pushing the market back
towards four-and-a-half year highs.
The FTSE 100 rebounded after two days of falls which
nevertheless failed to significantly dent the index's best
January since the 1980s.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a fresh
33-month high in early Monday trade, with consumer electronics
in the spotlight on the back of a recovery in the third quarter,
and a softer yen keeping exporters ahead of the market.
The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 11,208.73, coming away from
a fresh 33-month high of 11,270.56 struck earlier in the session
after U.S. data showing steady job creation and strong growth in
the manufacturing sector helped strengthen the dollar against
the yen.
- - - -
HONG KONG- Shares are set to start the week stronger on
Monday, helped by a 2.5 percent jump in Ping An Insurance
after China approved the sale of HSBC's
remaining stake in the mainland's second-largest insurer.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at
23,866.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.6
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO/SYDNEY- The listless yen bounced back a tad from a 2
1/2-year low against the dollar on Monday as option-related
buying prompted short-term players to give up a further test of
the yen downside for now.
The dollar bought 92.65 yen, down 0.2 percent from
late U.S. trade on Friday. But it was not far from a 2-1/2 year
high of 92.97 on Friday.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended lower on Friday as a stock
market rally on job growth and improved manufacturing hurt
demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded
down 13/32 in price, its yield rising to 2.04 percent from 1.99
percent on Thursday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold ticked lower for a second session in three
on Monday as a string of data pointing to a U.S. economy on the
mend gave investors less reason to buy assets deemed as
safe-haven.
Spot gold slipped $1.43 to $1,665.11 an ounce by 0056
GMT. U.S. gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,666.20.
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON- Copper rose on Friday as confidence in the outlook
for global growth gathered pace, with U.S manufacturing and
employment data showing recovery in the world's largest economy
is on track.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $8,290 a tonne, up from a close of $8,165 on Thursday
when it touched a 3-1/2 month intraday high at $8,291.25 a
tonne.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude rose to a four-month peak on Friday,
with traders citing optimism about the global economic recovery,
while Brent's premium over U.S. oil futures widened nearly $1 a
barrel in heavy spread trading.
Brent futures for March rose to a high of $117.07 a
barrel, its highest since September. Front-month Brent settled
up $1.21 to $116.76 a barrel. For the week, Brent futures gained
$3.48, or 3 percent.
U.S. crude gained 28 cents to trade at $97.77,
erasing earlier losses. For the week, U.S. crude futures gained
$1.89, nearly 2 percent.
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)