--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,971.24 -21.73 Nikkei 11,422.77 +269.61 NASDAQ 3,192.00 -1.87 FTSE 6,277.06 +13.13 S&P 500 1,517.01 -0.92 Hang Seng 23,215.16 +38.16 SPI 200 Fut 4,932.00 +13.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.969 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.1765 +0.003 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3399 1.3400 Yen US$ 94.26 94.29 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1643.46 Silver (Lon) 30.77 Gold (NY) 1644.2 Light Crude 96.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo numbers, Hong Kong stock market shut. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Monday on lack of catalysts to move the market higher after a six-weeks-long advance that has taken the S&P 500 index near record highs. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.81 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,971.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.92 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,517.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.87 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,192.00. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 was lifted on Monday by strength in energy stocks and food retailers, but the index was still struggling to break through the four-and-a-half year highs hit at the start of February. London's blue chip index gained 13.13 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,277.06, holding within the 70-point range of the last five days and below the psychologically important 6,300 level. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 2.6 percent on Tuesday, boosted by exporters as the yen weakened after a U.S. Treasury official voiced support for Japan's aggressive policies to combat deflation and bolster growth. The index rose to 11,445.77, within reach of a 33-month high of 11,498.42 struck last Wednesday. The benchmark has risen nearly one-third since mid-November. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- The stock market is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trading on Thursday. For the latest Hong Kong stock market report, please type in a news page. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK- The euro rallied from nearly three-week lows against the dollar on Monday after a European Central Bank policymaker said Europe's shared currency was not over-valued at current levels. The dollar touched 94.42 yen, its highest level since May 2010. It was last at 94.35, up 1.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries held steady on Monday before new Treasury supply this week, and as investors focused on President Barack Obama's State of the Union address on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were steady in price on Monday to yield 1.96 percent. The notes are seen trading in a range from around 1.90 percent to 2.04 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE-Gold slipped on Tuesday, trading near its weakest level in a month as the Lunar New Year break in Asia curbed physical demand, while Tokyo bullion futures softened after hitting a record high last week. Gold fell $2.05 an ounce to $1,645.60 by 0030 GMT, not far from $1,643 marked on Monday, it weakest since Jan. 7. Gold ended up around 7 percent in 2012 - the 12th straight year of gains, making it one of the longest bull runs ever for a commodity. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper was stuck in a holding pattern on Tuesday with traders reluctant to take big positions due to a week-long holiday in top consumer China, while brightening economic prospects there and in the United States underpinned prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $8,196 a tonne by 0104 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell on Monday, with gasoline futures leading losses after last week's blizzard in the U.S. Northeast, one of the world's biggest gasoline markets, is expected to have had little impact on regional fuel supplies. Brent LCOc1 lost 77 cents to settle at $118.13 a barrel, after slipping to $117.54 in early trade. U.S. crude CLc1 rose $1.31 to $97.03 a barrel, and RBOB gasoline RBc1 lost more than 3 cents to $3.0212 a gallon. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)