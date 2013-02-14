----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,982.91 -35.79 Nikkei 11,313.68 +62.27 NASDAQ 3,196.88 +10.38 FTSE 6,359.11 +20.73 S&P 500 1,520.33 +0.90 Hang Seng 23,421.30 +206.14 SPI 200 Fut 4,681.00 +16.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.050 +0.023 US 30 YR Bond 3.2295 -0.005 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3449 1.3452 Yen US$ 93.47 93.50 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1644.16 Silver (Lon) 30.80 Gold (NY) 1644.4 Light Crude 97.20 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks drifted in light volume on Wednesday, ending little changed, as investors remained cautious after the S&P 500 index briefly hit its highest intraday level since November 2007. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.79 points or 0.26 percent, to 13,982.91, the S&P 500 gained 0.9 point or 0.06 percent, to 1,520.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.38 points or 0.33 percent, to 3,196.88. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index staged a late rally on Wednesday when shorts got squeezed by the continued resilience of the market on the back of rising investor confidence. Britain's top share index closed up 20.73 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,359.11, and touched an intraday high of 6,384.70 - its highest in five-years. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up in early trade on Thursday as robust earnings spurred on chipmakers and a handful of other companies. By mid-morning, the Nikkei had moved up 0.3 percent to 11,286.13, while the broader Topix lost 0.4 percent to 953.28. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to start higher on Thursday, with local property developer Wharf Holdings rising 4.7 percent to be the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.1 percent at 23,460.31. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.9 percent higher. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen held near multi-year lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday, finding a bit of stability following a few sessions of volatile trade as the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting loomed. The dollar bought 93.26 yen, not far off a 33-month high around 94.47 set on Monday. The euro fetched 125.26 , near a 34-month peak of 127.71 scaled a week ago. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices added to losses on Wednesday after the sale of $24 billion in 10-year notes. Prices for benchmark 10-year notes on the open market fell 12/32 to yield 2.021 percent shortly after the sale. The 30-year bond fell 24/32 in price to yield 3.231 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold regained some strength on Thursday and recent losses were expected to trigger buying interest from jewellers in Asia after the Lunar New Year break, but firmer equities could limit gains. Gold added $1.25 an ounce to $1,643.61 by 0026 GMT, having fallen below $1,650 on Wednesday after data showed disappointingly small growth in U.S. retail sales in January and the benchmark U.S. equities index S&P 500 rose to its highest intraday level since Nov. 2007. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper traded in a narrow range on Thursday, supported by signs of a revival in China's economic growth, but a week-long holiday there kept turnover light, while attention shifted to the G20 meeting at the weekend for cues on direction. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was steady at $8,230.50 a tonne by 0101 GMT, little changed from the previous session when it finished down 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices slipped on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude inventories in the United States rose last week. U.S. crude futures were down 6 cents at $97.45. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)