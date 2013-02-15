----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,973.39 -0.07 Nikkei 11,207.93 -99.35 NASDAQ 3,198.66 +1.78 FTSE 6,327.36 -31.75 S&P 500 1,521.38 +1.05 Hang Seng 23,392.25 -17.72 SPI 200 Fut 4,984.00 -10.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.0035 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.168 -0.008 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3361 1.3363 Yen US$ 92.77 92.80 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1633.76 Silver (Lon) 30.34 Gold (NY) 1634.0 Light Crude 97.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 eked out a small gain for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a flurry of merger activity, though investors see no catalysts to lift the market further with major averages near multi-year highs. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.52 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,973.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.05 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,521.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.78 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,198.66. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell from five-year highs, hit by weakness at telecoms group Vodafone and engineer AMEC, although many traders stayed positive on equities for the longer term. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which touched a five-year intraday high on Wednesday, closed down 0.5 percent, or 31.75 points lower, at 6,327.36 on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in early trade on Friday as investors pared their exposure to exporters and banks as investors cautiously await the outcome of the weekend G20 meeting. The Nikkei fell 1 percent to 11,198.11 in morning trade, but remained on track to eke out a weekly gain, after last week's loss snapped a run of 12 straight weekly gains - the longest such winning streak since 1959. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Friday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index dragged by a 2 percent decline in Aluminum Corporation of China. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 23,315.41. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.7 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro plunged to a three-week low against the dollar and sank against the yen on Thursday after data showed a dour picture of the euro zone economy, raising speculation the European Central Bank will cut interest rates. The euro last traded at $1.3328, down 0.9 percent, after earlier hitting a three-week low of $1.3313. The euro had hit a one-week high of $1.3520 on Wednesday and a 15-month high of $1.3711 on Feb. 1. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged down from 10-month highs on Thursday after disappointing growth data from the euro zone prompted investors to pour money into perceived safe havens. Ten-year notes were last up 14/32 in price to yield 2.009 percent. Thirty-year bonds rose more than a point before paring gains to trade up 28/32, yielding 3.187 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold steadied on Friday but stayed near its lowest in six weeks and remained on track for its biggest weekly drop since December, hurt as the euro weakened on disappointing data from Europe. Gold was little changed at $1,634.89 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after falling to $1,632.34 on Thursday, its weakest since early January. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper was flat on Friday but set to log its largest weekly loss this year after data showed the euro zone recession deepened more than expected at the end of 2012, eroding demand expectations, and with top consumer China still on holiday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,236 a tonne by 0106 GMT, little changed from the previous session when it logged a small 0.13 percent gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday as gasoline futures jumped more than 2 percent, pushing the oil futures complex higher and offsetting any pressure from fresh concerns about the euro zone economy. U.S. March crude rose 30 cents, or 0.31 percent, to settle at $97.31 a barrel, having traded from $96.77 to $97.71. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)