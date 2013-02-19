---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,981.76 +8.37 Nikkei 11,395.16 -12.71 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 6,318.19 -10.07 S&P 500 1,519.79 -1.59 Hang Seng 23,351.86 -30.08 SPI 200 Fut 5,038.00 -4.00 CRB Index 298.45 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.0121 +0.007 US 30 YR Bond 3.184 +0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3345 1.3346 Yen US$ 93.80 93.84 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1613.84 Silver (Lon) 30.08 Gold (NY) 1614.0 Light Crude 95.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, with the mining sector hit by low commodity prices and a resurgence in industrial unrest. At the close, the FTSE 100 was down by 10.07 points, or 0.2 percent lower, at 6,318.19 points, with the materials sector - which includes commodity-related stocks such as miners - taking 6.6 points off the index. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in early trade on Tuesday as investors awaited the appointment of a new Bank of Japan governor, while Fanuc Corp weighed after data showed a sharp drop in machine tool orders to China. The Nikkei edged down 0.2 percent to 11,392.40, after jumping 2.1 percent on Monday to near a 4-year high struck on. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were set to open slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged down by a 2.4 percent loss for Macau gambling operator Sands China. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 23,368.22. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The yen rose on Tuesday after Japanese ministers played down talk of foreign bond buying by the country's central bank, a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said such a policy could be one option for monetary easing. Their comments sent the dollar as low as to 93.56 yen , though it pared much of the losses to last trade at 93.90 yen, 0.1 percent below its late European session levels. U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the President's Day holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Tuesday to extend slight gains from the previous session, but prices were capped as the U.S. dollar rose to a more than one-month high against other currencies. Spot gold had climbed 0.2 percent to $1,612.90 an ounce by 0029 GMT, off a six-month low of $1,598.04 hit late last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper inched higher on Tuesday on bargain hunting given prospects for a slowly improving global economic recovery, after hitting three-week lows the previous session. Unease over China's limp return to the market from a week-long break held back upside momentum. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.22 percent to $8,137 a tonne by 0107 GMT. The rise partially erased losses made on Monday, when copper fell more than one percent to $8,107 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 30 For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL LONDON - Brent crude oil consolidated below $118 per barrel on Monday, underpinned by expectations of improving global growth and continuing tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude was down 20 cents at $117.46 a barrel by 1518 GMT after posting its first weekly loss since the first half of January. U.S. crude slipped 24 cents to $95.62. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)