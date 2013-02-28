-------------(8:55 a.m India time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,075.37 +175.24 Nikkei 11,462.63 +208.66 NASDAQ 3,162.26 +32.61 FTSE 6,325.88 +55.44 S&P 500 1,515.99 +19.05 Hang Seng 22,842.36+266.667 SPI 200 Fut 5,059.00 +39.00 CRB Index 292.96 -0.27 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.9014 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.0984 +0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3146 1.3148 Yen US$ 92.22 91.70 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1598.99 Silver (Lon) 29.09 Gold (NY) 1598.8 Light Crude 93.11 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with Tokyo and Hong kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with major indexes posting their best daily gains since early January, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke remained steadfast in supporting the Fed's stimulus policy and data pointed to economic improvement. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 176.32 points, or 1.27 percent, at 14,076.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 19.07 points, or 1.27 percent, at 1,516.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 32.61 points, or 1.04 percent, at 3,162.26. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday, with some investors using the previous day's steep fall to snap up stocks at cheaper levels, reassured by solid U.S. data and prospects of sustained central bank stimulus. The benchmark UK index FTSE 100 index closed up 55.44 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,325.88 points, recovering around two-thirds of Tuesday's 85 point drop suffered after Italian elections ended in a stalemate. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average rebounded from a two-day losing run on Thursday after a well-bid Italian debt auction eased concerns that an inconclusive election could reignite the euro zone debt crisis and U.S. data showed the economy was gaining momentum. The Nikkei climbed 1.9 percent to 11,462.63 by the midday break, breaking above its five-day moving average of 11,432.77, after shedding 3.5 percent in the previous two sessions. The index is tracking in a range close to a 53-month high of 11,662.52 marked on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares are set to start higher on Thursday, with Cosco Pacific leading gains among growth-sensitive counters on the Hang Seng Index with a 3 percent rise. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.1 percent at 22,826.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.4 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro held its ground against the dollar and yen on Thursday, with euro bulls taking heart after a relatively smooth auction of Italian government bonds helped ease worries about the country's inconclusive election. The common currency traded at $1.3134, having bounced from an eight-week trough of $1.3018 plumbed earlier in the week. Against the yen, the euro fetched 121.14, up from a five-week low of 120.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S Treasuries pared most of their earlier price gains on Wednesday as investors prepared for the Treasury to auction new seven-year notes. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 2/32 in price to yield 1.88 percent, down from 1.89 percent late on Tuesday. The prices have rallied since yields hit around 2 percent last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Thursday, but was headed for its longest stretch of monthly declines in more than 16 years as its safe-haven appeal has dimmed with the global economy showing signs of recovery. Spot gold traded little changed at $1,597.60 an ounce by 0048 GMT, on course for a monthly decline of 4 percent. It has been in the red for five straight months, the longest such losing streak since late 1996 to early 1997. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper climbed for a third session on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed its commitment to existing stimulus measures, while an improving outlook for demand also bolstered prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.60 percent to $7,917.50 a tonne by 0145 GMT, building on small gains in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices steadied near a month-low beneath $113 a barrel on Wednesday as traders weighed expectations the Federal Reserve's stimulus program will be maintained against the sixth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude oil stockpiles. Brent crude shed 9 cents to $112.62 a barrel by 1725 GMT, earlier hitting a low of $112.23, its weakest point since Jan. 23. U.S. crude gained 54 cents to $93.17, supported by the EIA's report of a 75,000 barrel decline in crude oil inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point of the benchmark contract. For a full report, double click on - - - - (COmpiled by Manoj Dharra)