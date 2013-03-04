--------------------(8:35 a.m India time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,089.66 +35.17 Nikkei 11,674.90 +68.52 NASDAQ 3,169.74 +9.55 FTSE 6,378.60 +17.79 S&P 500 1,518.20 +3.52 Hang Seng 22,643.41 -236.81 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8446 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.0538 -0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3010 1.3014 Yen US$ 93.35 93.36 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1578.66 Silver (Lon) 28.64 Gold (NY) 1577.8 Light Crude 110.43 --------------------------------------------------------------- - EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Friday, leaving the S&P 500 with slight gains in a volatile week as strong economic data overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe and let investors discount the impact of expected U.S. government spending cuts. Stocks opened sharply lower for the session as Asian factories slowed and European output fell, but most of the losses evaporated after a report showed U.S. manufacturing activity expanded last month at its fastest clip in 20 months. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chips rallied at the close on Friday after strong sentiment data out of the United States helped the FTSE 100 to close higher on the first trading day of the month for the ninth month in a row. The FTSE 100 closed up 17.79 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,378.60, extending a trend which has seen Britain's benchmark index close higher on the first trading day of the month for 15 out of the last 16 months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.3 percent to a 53-month high on Monday, led by exporters after data showed surprisingly strong U.S. manufacturing and consumer sentiment. Trade in Nikkei futures, options and some derivative products was suspended on the Osaka Securities Exchange on Monday due to technical problems, Japan Exchange Group said. Cash trading of the benchmark Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange has not been affected. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start the week lower on Monday, with the Chinese property sector weak after Beijing announced more tightening measures in a bid to contain housing costs on the eve of the country's annual parliamentary meetings. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 22,866.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The euro hovered near a 2-1/2 month low on Monday while the dollar stayed close to a six-month high versus a basket of currencies as signs of improvement in the U.S. economy stood in stark contrast to a series of weak euro zone data. Broad U.S. spending cuts that automatically kicked in on Friday and threatens to dampen economic growth did little to curb the dollar, which was supported by data released on Friday that showed a pick-up in U.S. manufacturing activity. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as Washington looked set to implement spending cuts that are likely to weigh on economic growth and as European data pointed to a worsening economy in the region. The U.S. government came closer to implementing the automatic, across the board cuts on Friday after President Barack Obama and congressional leaders failed to find an alternative budget plan. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Monday, bouncing off a one-week low marked the session before as the dollar eased from a more than six-month high hit in the previous session on the back of upbeat U.S. data. Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,580.19 an ounce by 0043 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,564.44 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rebounded from a three-month low on Monday on bargain hunting ahead of seasonal second-quarter strength, but worries about China's latest property curbs and U.S. spending cuts kept a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rallied 0.67 percent to $7,751.50 a tonne by 0112 GMT, partly reversing losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell to a six-week low below $110 per barrel on Friday, erasing all gains so far in 2013 as political gridlock in Washington was set to trigger automatic U.S. budget cuts. Since hitting a nine-month high of $119.20 in early February, Brent has dropped by around $9 a barrel over the last three weeks as concerns about oil demand during a sluggish economic recovery have reemerged. For a full report, double click on - - - - (COmpiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)