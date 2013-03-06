-------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow Jones industrial average soared to a
record closing high on Tuesday, breaking through levels last
seen in 2007 and as investors rushed in to join the party in
anticipation of more gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 125.95
points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 14,253.77. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 14.59 points, or 0.96 percent, to
1,539.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 42.10
points, or 1.32 percent, to 3,224.13.
LONDON - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh 4-1/2
year high on Wednesday, as investors were cheered after the Dow
Jones industrial average climbed to a record closing high on
improving outlook for growth in China and the United States.
The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 11,845.04, the
highest level since September 2008.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average closed up 0.4 percent on
Monday after briefly hitting a 53-month high as the government's
nominee for central bank governor outlined a forceful policy to
defeat deflation.
The Nikkei ended at 11,652.29, after reaching as
high as 11,767.68, the highest level since September 2008, after
nominee Haruhiko Kuroda said he would not set any limits on the
amount of cash the Bank of Japan pumps into the economy.
HONG KONG, March 6 Hong Kong shares were set to
start higher on Wednesday, helped by strong gains for Chinese
banks and a rebound in the mainland property sector after steep
losses earlier this week.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.8 percent at
22,750.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.2 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The euro struggled to gain ground on Wednesday with
investors sidelined ahead of the European Central Bank policy
meeting, but commodity currencies made the most of improved risk
appetite that saw the Dow Jones hit a record-closing high.
The euro edged up to $1.3047, but was still near
Friday's trough of $1.2966. Against the yen, the common currency
was steady around 121.80.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday as
investors weighed recent price gains against political
uncertainty in Italy and growth fears in China.
Prices for 10-year Treasuries slipped 4/32 to
yield 1.858 percent on Monday, from 1.8446 percent late on
Friday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold hovered around $1,575 an ounce on Wednesday,
languishing in a recent range as a strong stock market
performance drew the attention of investors who have become more
confident in the economic growth outlook.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,577.05 an
ounce by 0037 GMT, drifting within a recent range between $1,564
and $1,587.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper inched up on Wednesday on reviving
risk appetite, with encouraging U.S. economic data and continued
loose monetary policy from key central banks helping drive Wall
Street to a record close.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had climbed 0.34 percent to $7,798.25 a tonne by 0102 GMT,
adding to small gains in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures fell below $90 a barrel for the
first time this year on Monday, declining for a third
consecutive session in reaction to slowing growth in China and
indicators that oil markets are amply supplied.
U.S. crude for April delivery fell 95 cents to $89.73
per barrel at 12:25 p.m. in New York (1725 GMT). U.S. crude has
fallen around $8 per barrel over the last month.
Brent fell 38 cents to $110.02.
