--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,296.24 +42.27 Nikkei 12004.37 +72.10 NASDAQ 3,222.37 -1.77 FTSE 6,427.64 -4.31 S&P 500 1,541.46 +1.67 Hang Seng 22,832.11 +58.95 SPI 200 Fut 5,128.00 +6.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.9340 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.147 -0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.298 1.299 Yen US$ 93.94 93.96 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1581.44 Silver (Lon) 28.94 Gold (NY) 1581.1 Light Crude 90.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street mostly edged higher on Wednesday, with the Dow hitting another record, helped by a private payroll survey that bodes well for the monthly jobs report due at the week's end. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.47 points, or 0.30 percent, to 14,296.24, another record closing high. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 1.67 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,541.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 1.77 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 3,222.36. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares succumbed to profit-taking on Wednesday, edging back from five-year highs, though a surge in heavyweight Vodafone limited losses. The FTSE 100 ended down 4.31 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,427.64, having earlier risen to 6,460.96, a level last seen in Jan. 2008. It was led lower by miners and banks, which were at the fore of the previous session's 1.4 percent advance. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose above 12,000 on Thursday for the first time in 4-1/2 years, with risk appetite supported by a record high on Wall Street and the prospect of Japan soon adopting an aggressive reflationary monetary policy. The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 12,060.96 by mid-morning, its highest level since September 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares are set to start lower on Thursday after two straight days of gains, with the Hang Seng Index dragged by a 1.4 percent slide for China Overseas Land. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 22,729.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.3 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen, euro and sterling all struggled on Thursday with the pound hitting a 2-1/2 year trough as markets positioned for more stimulus from the Bank of England, and waited for the outcomes of the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank meetings. Against the yen, the greenback briefly popped above 94.00 after buy-stops were triggered, moving ever closer to a 33-month peak of 94.77 reached last week. It was last at 93.98. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices dropped for a third straight session on Wednesday as better-than-expected jobs data prompted investors to drive equities to an all-time high. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 9/32 in price to yield 1.927 percent, up from 1.8978 percent on Tuesday and touching a better than one-week high. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold nudged lower on Thursday, as data showing signs of improvement in the U.S. job market bolstered hopes for growth and weighed on safe-haven demand, while investors await policy meetings of major central banks. Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,580.54 an ounce by 0045 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Shanghai copper fell one percent on Thursday towards three-month lows as Chinese consumers ramp up slowly after the Lunar New Year break, while London copper edged up on firmer risk sentiment after improving U.S. data. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.20 percent to $7,705.25 a tonne by 0129 GMT, partly reversing losses from the previous session when it fell one percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Front-month U.S. crude oil futures fell 39 cents on Wednesday to settle at $90.43 a barrel after U.S. government data showed domestic crude inventories rose much more than had been forecast. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)